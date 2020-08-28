Book, Documentary by Phala Nazarine & Nigeria Rami Make Another Case for Reparations
by Fran BriggsLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A poll earlier this month (Democracy in Color and Civiqs) found that 56 percent of Americans believe that Congress is “doing too little” to address racial inequality. Award-winning film producer, Phala Nazarine is among those leading the way to educate the masses and incite more action.
Reparations for slavery were first discussed on a large scale by Union Army General William Tecumseh Sherman. The Trans-Atlantic slave trade denied African people in America the right to maintain their language, exercise their spiritual beliefs and remain a family unit.
They were also denied the basic rights of their white counter parts. For this, 40 acres and a mule to four million freed slaves was promised in 1865. That promise was never fulfilled. The conversation to compensate descendants of slaves has stalled or slowed since that time.
Nazarine, along with Nigeria Rami are set to launch “America on Trial for Reparations” this weekend. Several leaders and influencers over the course of seven decades are part of the conversation in both the book and documentary including: Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq.; U.S. Representative, Maxine Waters; Erykah Badu and Talmadge Jones Jr.
“America on Trial for Reparations” in e-book format will be available on August 30, 2020. It kicks off with the All Night Listening Party which begins at 9 p.m. PST.
The book, “America on Trial for Reparations” pre-launched earlier this month and officially launches on August 31, 2020. To purchase, visit www.AmericaOnTrialforReparations.com for a list of outlets.
The website is also featuring clips of the forthcoming documentary. All formats deliver little-known history and important lessons about how reparations will not only redirect lives for the better, but present viable solutions for black communities. Topics include systemic racism as well as economic, social and legal injustice.
For additional information including sales, appearances, and sponsorship opportunities, call (657) 335-9553.
