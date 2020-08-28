X-Ray Detectors Market to grow at a 7% CAGR during forecast Period (2021-2028) - Global Insights on Trends, Size, PESTLE Analysis, Macroeconomic Indicators, Key Players, Opportunities and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

Geographically, Asia Pacific region on the other hand is projected to witness highest growth rate of 7.7% over the forecast period

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global X-Ray Detectors Market Size, by Type {Flat Panel Detectors, Computed Radiography Detectors (CRD), Line Scan Detectors, Charged Coupled Devices Detectors (CCD)}, Applications (Medical, Dental, Security, Veterinary, Industrial), End-Users (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, OEMs, Other End Users), Region and Forecast 2021 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on global X-Ray detectors market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018 to 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2020 and forecast from 2021 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market competition with Porter's five forces analysis and company positioning based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global X-Ray detectors market have been studied in detail.

The global X-Ray detectors market was valued at USD 2,923.2 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period. Rising awareness about radiography system coupled with rising investments in digital technologies are key factors driving the growth of the global X-Ray detectors market.

Cost cuts, increased product production due to technological advances and strong funding from venture capitalist companies to provide funds are all projected to spark demand development in over the forecast period. Growing geriatric population base, increasing knowledge of the radiography method, favorable policy intervention and strong expenditure in research and development are crucial factors that are projected to boost the global demand for x-ray detectors over the forecast period.

North America currently holds the largest share in X-Ray Detectors market owing to the presence of significant number of major players across the region along with growing investments by the established firms. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is going to record growth at a faster pace on account of growing government support for the development of medical infrastructure across emerging economies such as Japan, China, and India in particular.

The prominent players operating in global X-Ray detectors market includes Canon Inc., Konica Minolta, Inc., FUJIFILM Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Thales Group, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Carestream Health, Teledyne Dalsa, Inc., YXLON International among other prominent players.

