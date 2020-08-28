Topgolf and Super League Gaming Tee Off WGT Live Series Championship Aug. 29

Monthly livestreamed WGT tournament season garnering 4.3 million views concludes with Championship broadcast event and official announcement of second tournament to kick off later this year

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topgolf Media, a division of global sports and entertainment leader Topgolf Entertainment Group , has teamed with Super League Gaming (NASDAQ: SLGG), a leader in bringing live and digital esports entertainment and experiences directly to everyday gamers around the world, to connect fans through World Golf Tour by Topgolf (WGT) online tournaments and associated broadcasts. These events, which have been streamed live around the world, bring together avid golf fans, celebrities and professional athletes—connecting everyone through their love for the game of golf. The inaugural season culminates in a head-to-head Championship match on Aug. 29, with plans now confirmed for a new season to tee off in the fall.



Since the beginning of 2020, Topgolf has produced monthly WGT Live Series tournaments that are all part of a strategic initiative to make the Topgolf experience accessible to fans no matter where in the world they are located. The series, powered by Super League, has seen wide-ranging success and continues to garner a global audience of younger viewers, comprising of 88 different countries with 80% of fans between the ages of 18 and 44. The success of the WGT Live Series, combined with WGT’s explosive growth in engagement, spawned the increase of original content creation by Topgolf around what fans and gamers alike are craving – more competitive golf, including when gameplay is online.

“Super League’s premium remote production capabilities have enabled us to bring passionate fans around the world together in a live golf experience with WGT,” said YuChiang Cheng, President of Topgolf Media. “Together, we are creating a unique way to experience the game of golf virtually and connect with other players without having to leave home.”

Upcoming WGT online events and content will feature exciting match-ups between various notable golf personalities and celebrities playing in competitions, and will include opportunities for everyday WGT gamers to participate in ongoing challenges. Using Super League’s virtual production studio and remote broadcasting solutions, Topgolf and WGT will live stream these events across Twitch and YouTube.

“The Topgolf and Super League partnership was formed around a shared belief in play for all,” said Matt Edelman, Chief Commercial Officer at Super League Gaming. “The WGT Live Series provides an ideal demonstration of how we continue to deliver on those beliefs by creating one-of-a-kind events, dynamic live broadcasts, and exclusive content designed to engage a diverse community of players.”

Super League and Topgolf are committed to fostering and creating communities for all players, internationally and across ages, genders and skill levels, wherever they play. This includes providing premium WGT online competitions amplified by Super League’s powerful content production platform.

The WGT Live Series Championship event will air on WGT Twitch and YouTube on Aug. 29 at 9 a.m. PST. Additional programming and more information available here .

To see a preview video of the Topgolf and Super League partnership, please click here .

