Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of Anaplan, Inc. Investors

/EIN News/ -- Click here to join the case



LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Anaplan, Inc. ("Anaplan" or "the Company") (NYSE: PLAN) investors that acquired securities between November 21, 2019 and February 26, 2020.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email , or click here to join the case.

According to the complaint, the Anaplan made misleading and/or misleading statements to the market. Anaplan suffered from challenges in relation to both its sales organization as well as its strategic execution. Due to these challenges, Anaplan failed to close major deals. These failures made Anaplan’s claim of “calculated billings growth” baseless. Throughout the class period, the Company’s public statements were false and/or materially misleading. Investors suffered damages when the market learned the truth about Anaplan.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising