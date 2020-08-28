Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 699 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,917 in the last 365 days.

Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of Anaplan, Inc. Investors

/EIN News/ -- Click here to join the case

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Anaplan, Inc. ("Anaplan" or "the Company") (NYSE: PLAN) investors that acquired securities between November 21, 2019 and February 26, 2020.  

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

According to the complaint, the Anaplan made misleading and/or misleading statements to the market. Anaplan suffered from challenges in relation to both its sales organization as well as its strategic execution. Due to these challenges, Anaplan failed to close major deals. These failures made Anaplan’s claim of “calculated billings growth” baseless. Throughout the class period, the Company’s public statements were false and/or materially misleading. Investors suffered damages when the market learned the truth about Anaplan.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising

Primary Logo

You just read:

Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of Anaplan, Inc. Investors

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.