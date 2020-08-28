Catheter Stabilization Devices Market to reach US $2,814.4 million by 2028 - Global Insights on Trends, Size, Growth Drivers, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Macroeconomic Indicators, Opportunities and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

The Geographically, Asia-Pacific will witness the fasted growth at a CAGR 11.5% over the forecast period 2018 to 2028

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Catheter Stabilization Devices Market, by Technology (Arterial Securement Devices, Urinary Catheter Securement Devices, Central Venous Catheter Securement Devices, Chest Drainage Tube Securement Devices, Other Securement Devices), End-Users (Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Others), Region and Forecast 2021 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Request a pdf sample at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1594

Adroit Market Research report on global catheter stabilization devices market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018 to 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2020 and forecast from 2021 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market competition with company positioning based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global Catheter Stabilization Devices market have been studied in detail.

The global catheter stabilization devices market was valued at USD 1203.4 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% over the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. Rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries across the globe is anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/catheter-stabilization-devices-market

The category of CVC securement devices is projected to rise at the fastest pace over the forecast period with a CAGR of more than 9%. Securing CVC is increasing in importance due to benefits such as the absence of care interruptions, few repeat procedures & reinsertions and a decline in CVC replacement costs. For critically ill patients requiring long-term therapy, as in the case of cancer, effective securement is crucial.

North America currently holds the largest share in catheter stabilization devices market owing to well established healthcare infrastructure and prompt adoption of new technologies. Furthermore, the prevalence of lifestyle disorders in this region are significantly higher than the global average, thereby contributing significantly to the growth of this region.

Direct purchase the report at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1594

Asia Pacific is going to record growth at a faster pace on account of governments supportive policies to improve the healthcare system and economic developments happening across the emerging economies such as India, and China among others.

The scope of the report is segmented into technology, and end-users. Based on the technology, the catheter stabilization devices market is sub segmented into Arterial Securement, Central Venous Catheter Securement, Peripheral Securement, Urinary Securement. Based on the end-users, the catheter stabilization devices market is sub segmented into hospitals, Home Care Settings, and others. Key players serving the global market includes Baxter, Centurion Medical Products, 3M, Smiths Medical, TIDI Products, LLC, among other prominent players.

Are you looking for a DISCOUNT? If yes, then get in touch with us at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/1594

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

Chapter 4. Global Catheter Stabilization Devices Market by Technology, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Global Catheter Stabilization Devices Market by End-Users, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Global Catheter Stabilization Devices Market by Region, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

Chapter 8. Appendix

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.