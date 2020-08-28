Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market To Reach USD 39.68 Billion By 2028; Quince Market Insights

PU Foam Market, By Category (Open Cell and Closed Cell), By Type (Flexible Foam, Rigid Foam, and Spray Foam), By End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Automotive, Packaging, Electronics, Footwear, and Furniture) - Global Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market is anticipated to reach USD 39.68 billion in 2028, with a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028. Polyurethane foam is widely used in making seats, mattresses, pressure reducing mattresses, cushions, filters, carpets, insulation panels, automotive headliners, air filters, clothes, shoes, and cosmetics, among others.

Polyurethane foam is manufactured by the reaction between polyols and diisocyanates, which are generally derived from crude oil. Increasing demand for smart homes, rising awareness about energy conservation, growing automotive industry, and superior chemical and mechanical benefits offered by polyurethane compared to other competing materials have made polyurethane foam market a lucrative market.

In terms of foam type, the rigid type polyurethane foam segment has captured major market share in 2020 and is anticipated to remain the largest segment till the forecast period. Rigid foams are widely used for noise reduction, as well as vibration-proof and heat-proof applications in the commercial and industrial construction sector. Rigid foam is also widely used in making cooling equipment, freezers, and heating machinery. The increasing demand for these products is, therefore, anticipated to drive the demand for rigid polyurethane foam in the coming years.

In terms of region, the Asia Pacific region has captured nearly 45% of the global polyurethane foam in 2020 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance till the forecast period. The growth of construction activities, government initiatives towards the development of public infrastructure, and growing demand for energy-efficient houses along with the increasing demand from the automotive industry are contributing to the growth of the polyurethane foam market in the region. The Middle East & Africa region is also exhibiting a bright prospect for the polyurethane market among different regions.

COVID-19 Impact on Global Polyurethane Foam Market:

The QMI research team is constantly monitoring the COVID-19 impact on the polyurethane foam market across regions and countries. The imposition of lockdowns in major countries across the globe has caused huge economic losses in terms of spending power, job loss, closing down of many manufacturing segments, and weak market demand for various products and services across different polyurethane foam applications.

Weak vehicle sales, slow construction activities, and poor demand from the electronics and furniture industry have impacted polyurethane foam demand, mainly in Asia Pacific and Europe regions. All the recent and future developments associated with COVID-19 are considered while analysing market trends and making forecast in this study.

Global Polyurethane Foam Market Segmentations:

Global Polyurethane Foam Market, By Foam Type:

Rigid

Flexible

Spray

Global Polyurethane Foam Market, By End User:

Building & Construction

Heat Insulation

Air Sealing

Furniture

Electronics

Insulations

Sealing

Packaging

Automotive

Interior

Exterior

Others

Textile

Others

Global Polyurethane Foam Market, By Raw Material Type:

Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI)

Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI)

Others

Global Polyurethane Foam Market, By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Third Party

Global Polyurethane Foam Market, By Region:

North America Polyurethane Foam Market

North America, by Country

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe Polyurethane Foam Market

Europe, by Country

Germany

Russia

UK

France

Italy

Spain

The Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Polyurethane Foam Market

Asia Pacific, by Country

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Polyurethane Foam Market

Middle East & Africa, by Country

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Polyurethane Foam Market

South America, by Country

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of South America

Some Major Findings of the Global Polyurethane Foam Market Report Include:

COVID-19 impact analysis across regions, along with a demand scenario analysis and future strategies adopted by the manufacturers and end users

In-depth pricing analysis and identification of factors that impact the polyurethane foam pricing

Major global polyurethane foam market trend & forecasts analysis along with the country specific market analysis for up to 25 countries

In-depth global polyurethane foam market analysis by foam type, end-user, material type, distribution channel, and regions with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors.

Major players operating in the global polyurethane foam market include BASF, Bayer AG, Huntsman Corporation, Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd., DowDuPont, Recticel NV, Foamcraft, Inc., Tosoh Corporation, LANXESS, Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Nitto Denko Corporation, Eurofoam Group, Future Foam Inc., Trelleborg, Sheela Foam Ltd., Woodbridge, and Others.

Competitive benchmarking, product offering details, growth strategies adopted by the leading market players along with their major investments in the last five years

Micro, Macro factor analysis across regions along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, guidelines, and regulations that are prevailing in the global polyurethane foam market.

In-depth Porter’s and value chain analysis of the market.

Recent Growth Strategies Adopted by Some of the Leading Market Players:

In January 2020, Recticel NV and Covestro made a collaboration agreement to manufacture recyclable polyurethane mattress based on the Geltex product brand. (Source: Company Website)

In May 2019, BASF and Shanhu Industry signed a partnership agreement to develop lightweight and low emission polyurethane products, especially for the automotive industry. (Source: Company Press Release)

Browse key industry insights spread across 186 pages with 92 market data tables and 55 figures & charts from the report, “PU Foam Market, By Category (Open Cell and Closed Cell), By Type (Flexible Foam, Rigid Foam, and Spray Foam), By End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Automotive, Packaging, Electronics, Footwear, and Furniture), and By Region (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World) – Global Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)” in depth analysis along with the table of contents (ToC).

