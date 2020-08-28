Kosmos Energy, Oando, TGS and more revealed in the first speaker line-up of AOW Virtual – Africa Oil Week’s online conference aimed at reigniting the African upstream

With a series of strategic outlooks, panels and an interactive natural gas vs renewables debate, AOW Virtual’s (www.Africa-OilWeek.com) goal is to reconnect the African upstream following a tumultuous year that has featured unprecedented supply and demand shocks in the sector.

Perhaps the most hotly anticipated of the conference, the “Somalia Licensing Round: De-risking Above Ground Factors” session offers delegates the first opportunity to hear directly from the senior members of the Somali government about licensing round details, following the official announcement made on August 4th. Security and geophysical experts will also be on hand to provide insights and answer questions. Speakers include:

Hon. Eng. Abdirashid Mohamed Ahmed, Minister of Petroleum & Mineral Resources, Federal Republic of Somalia

Ibrahim Ali Hussein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Somali Petroleum Authority

Phil McDonald, Regional Director (Africa), Castor Vali

Dr Alessio Checconi, Senior Business Development Manager AME, TGS

Scot Fraser, Co-Founder & Director Exploration, Ventura International Energy LLC

Daniel Berkove, Senior Associate Energy, IHS Markit

By popular demand, AOW Virtual will also be shining the spotlight on the West African region, from Côte D'Ivoire to Nigeria in the “West Africa Regional Focus: New Ventures & Opportunities” session and the “Interactive debate: natural gas vs renewables” will aim to answer which is the most viable energy source for Africa as well as investment, infrastructure, technology and ESG required.

Lastly, it wouldn’t be an Africa Oil Week event without a strategic outlook from Operators across the continent. Senior executives will deliver insights on which new ventures, projects and geographies they’re prioritising in the new post-pandemic landscape.

Among other industry leaders confirmed to speak in the online conference are: Tracey Henderson, Chief Exploration Officer, Kosmos Energy, Liv Hovem, CEO, DNV GL, Dr Alex Irune, COO, Oando Energy Resources, Christine Roche, Manager - AMME, PGS, Adam Pollard, Senior Research Analyst, Sub-Saharan Africa Upstream Oil & Gas, Wood Mackenzie, Chris Hindle, Director, Critical Resource with more speakers expected to be revealed in the lead up to the event.

AOW Virtual will take place over two afternoons packed full of strategic outlooks, debates, and a much-anticipated government bidding round. 100s of C-level executives from across the value chain are expected to attend and join meaningful conversations reigniting the African upstream once again. AOW Virtual, an unmissable online conference from the producers of Africa Oil Week is free of charge to attend in an aim to provide the global oil and gas audience with a platform to discuss insights and learnings on how to operate in the 'new normal’ as well as the challenges and opportunities post Covid-19. AOW Virtual is CPD certified, so attending sessions will count towards continuing professional development. Register now for AOW Virtual (https://bit.ly/3gzKaHF).

