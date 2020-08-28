Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Secoo Holding Limited to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, September 3, 2020

/EIN News/ -- -Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on September 3, 2020-

BEIJING, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secoo Holding Limited (“Secoo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SECO), Asia's largest online integrated upscale products and services platform, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2020 unaudited financial results, on Thursday, September 3, 2020, before the open of U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on September 3, 2020 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on September 3, 2020). Details for the conference call are as follows:

Title of Event: Secoo Holding Limited Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
Conference ID: 8769618
Registration link: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8769618

For participants who wish to join the call, please complete the online registration at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, participants will receive the conference call access information, including participant dial-in numbers, a Direct Event Passcode, a unique Registrant ID, and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.secoo.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone two hours after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until September 10, 2020:

United States: +1-646-254-3697
International: +61-2-8199-0299
Hong Kong, China: +852-3051-2780
Mainland China: 400-632-2162
Replay Access Code: 8769618

About Secoo Holding Limited

Secoo Holding Limited (“Secoo”) is Asia’s largest online integrated upscale products and services platform as measured by GMV in 2016. Secoo provides customers a wide selection of authentic upscale products and lifestyle services on the Company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform which consists of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications and offline experience centers, offering over 400,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands. Supported by the Company’s proprietary database of upscale products, authentication procedures and brand cooperation, Secoo is able to ensure the authenticity and quality of every product offered on its platform.

For more information, please visit http://ir.secoo.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:
Secoo Holding Limited
Jingbo Ma
Tel: +86 (10) 6588-0135
E-mail:  ir@secoo.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
E-mail:  Secoo@tpg-ir.com 

In the United States:
The Piacente Group, Inc.  
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail:  Secoo@tpg-ir.com 

