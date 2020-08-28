Vedang Shahane Announced Launch Of IndianDaily
Vedang Shahane, Founder and CEO of Impester Media is proud to announce the launch of its subsidiary "IndianDaily".MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Impester Media, a leading agency focused on delivering marketing service, is proud to announce the launch of its subsidiary "IndianDaily". IndianDaily is Indian content and news aggregator. This site provides is connected with various partners for providing fresh news every minute.
Vedang said "I am very pleased about the release of IndianDaily, I appreciative of the hard work from our whole team on getting it developed and launched in this Covid19 phase”
"There are various reasons behind launch of IndianDaily. In Covid19 phase, getting newspaper delivered at home is quite risky and it forced many non-digital readers to read news online. Also there are over Millions of news website over globe updating news every at some frequency leaving readers to surf over various websites for fresh content, but we gather all the news together and with updating frequency less than 1 minute gives our visitors experience of reading latest news.”
Earlier due to some issues, Impester Media closed their 2 subsidiaries called TikTokDgtal and FollowKart. TikTokDgtal was video provider and distributor connected with TikTok (Closed due to ban on TikTok) and FollowKart was a revolutionary, world's very first, most powerful and complete Messenger marketing software for Facebook. Impester Media is shared some of their plans, they are planning to release iOS and Android application of IndianDaily, gettting more products launched by end of 2020.
About Impester Media
Impester Media is Internet company founded by Vedang Shahane in 2017. Impester Media focus on digital marketing services with proficiency in services like Social Media Marketing, Search Engine Optimisation, Branding, Online Presence Optimisation and many more.
Visit IndianDaily at https://indiandaily.in
Visit Impester Media at https://impestermedia.in
