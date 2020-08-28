Increasing Popularity Of Handheld And Portable X-Ray Systems In The Dental X-Ray Equipment Market

Dental X-Ray Equipment Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Global Dental X-Ray Equipment Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The launch of handheld and portable X-ray systems is gaining significant popularity in the global dental X-ray equipment market. Companies operating in the industry are majorly focusing on developing advanced equipment in order to meet healthcare professionals’ requirements. For instance, in August 2018, KaVo Ker, USA-based dental x-ray equipment manufacturer, expanded the product portfolio of its imaging solutions with the launch of new KaVo NOMAD Pro 2, a handheld and portable intraoral X-ray system that allows dental professionals to gain higher efficiency and reliability. Handheld dental radiography systems provide various advantages such as lightweight, easy movement, cordless, reduce the number of retakes of x-rays up to 50%, and faster than conventional X-ray systems.

The global dental X-ray equipment market is expected to decline from $2.26 billion in 2019 to $2.08 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -7.97%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The dental X-ray equipment market is then expected to recover and reach $2.88 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 11.42%.

Increasing cases of oral disorders is a major factor contributing to the growth of the dental X-ray machine market. Dental X-rays or panoramic image is a vital part of dental care and helps the dentist to access oral health including hidden dental structures, bone loss, malignant or benign masses, and cavities. According to the World Health Organization’s statistics published in March 2020, more than 530 million children suffer from dental caries of primary teeth, and approximately 3.5 billion people are affected by oral diseases. Moreover, oral cancer is the third most common type of cancer in Asia Pacific. Thus, a growing number of dental disorders are fueling the demand for dental imaging systems including dental X-rays for diagnosis and treatment for dental disorders.

The dental X-ray equipment market consists of sales of dental X-ray equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture dental X-ray equipment. The dental x-ray or radiograph equipment is used to evaluate oral health. The equipment is utilized for capturing images of the interior of teeth and gums to identify impacted teeth and cavities.

The dental X-ray equipment market is segmented by type into extraoral x-ray systems, intraoral x-ray systems, and hybrid x-ray systems. By technology, the market is segmented into digital and analog. By application, it is segmented into cosmetics, medical, and forensics.

