With The Increasing Awareness On Hygiene, The Household Vacuum Cleaners Market Will Grow At 7.16% CAGR To 2023

Household Vacuum Cleaners Global Market Report 2020

The Business Research Company’s Global Household Vacuum Cleaners Market Report 2020

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global household vacuum cleaners market size was worth $16 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.16% and reach $21.1 billion by 2023. The rise in awareness of hygiene contributed to the growth of the household vacuum cleaners market in the historic period. Recently, there has been an increase in pathogens and infectious diseases, and the global COVID-19 pandemic which is taking over the world is increasing people’s awareness on cleanliness. This has led to an increasing awareness on the importance of maintaining hygiene in care, nursing and residential areas, which in turn has driven the market for household vacuum cleaners.

In 2018, according to a poll conducted by Hygiene Company SCA in the UK, 47% of people spend more than five hours a week on domestic cleaning tasks. Increase in awareness for hygiene, coupled with the rise in disposable income drove the household vacuum cleaner industry.

Rise in awareness about the adverse effects of high energy consumption, and the carbon footprint associated with the usage of vacuum cleaners is expected to restrain the market in the forecast period. Several factors such as increasing internet penetration led to an increase in awareness about the consumption of energy, rising cost of energy, and adverse effects associated with the usage of several household appliances such as vacuum cleaners. In 2019, the European Union banned the sale of vacuum cleaners containing motors more powerful than 900W. These factors will limit the growth of the household vacuum cleaners market.

Household vacuum cleaner manufacturers are increasingly producing energy-efficient products to reduce carbon footprint and enable energy savings for the consumers. The rise of energy-efficient appliances can be attributed to the stringent government regulations on electric home appliances and advances in technology. Energy efficient vacuum cleaners are designed to utilize minimum energy to complete the required task. Currently, over 80 countries have standards and labels for energy efficient appliances. For example, the European Commission provides eco design requirements for several types of vacuum cleaners.

The household vacuum cleaner manufacturing market consists of sales of vacuum cleaners which are home appliances used to remove dirt and soil from carpets, floors, and furniture. Residential vacuums are generally designed for aesthetics, usability, and affordability. The household vacuum cleaners market segmentation by type of product includes upright, cannister, central, robotic, drum, wet/dry, and others. By type of use, the market is segmented into floor vacuum cleaner, window vacuum cleaner, and pool vacuum cleaner. The market is also segmented by operation mode into self-drive and remote control.

