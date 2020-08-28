Nikkole Luna Promoted to Senior Vice President for RealManage Houston

/EIN News/ -- Houston, Texas, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealManage announced today the promotion of Nikkole Luna, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, to Senior Vice President for its Houston market.

Nikkole Luna joined the RealManage family in October of 2017. She started as a Director of Association Management and was promoted to Vice President Operations in 2019. Nikkole has steadily shaped the growth of our Houston market operations through her inspirational team leadership and dedication to delighting our client communities.

Nikkole Luna states “I am honored and thrilled to take on this role for the RM Houston Branch. I can not be more excited to lead the way in Houston and am looking forward to growing the Houston Market."

Nikkole has been in community association management for over twelve years. She started in the industry in Las Vegas, Nevada, where she was a portfolio manager gaining valuable industry experience. Nikkole later went on to be an on-site manager for a large-scale community in Houston, Texas, where she stayed for over five years. Her experience in HOA management ranges from condominiums to large-scale single-family communities.



“Nikkole’s leadership, dedication, and unwavering work ethic has helped lead our Houston branch to the success it is today” states, Chris Ayoub RealManage President. “We are excited to see what the future holds in store for Houston with her at the helm.”

About RealManage



The RealManage operating history goes back more than 30 years through our various acquisitions and branch operations and ranks as one of the top four HOA management companies in the nation. RealManage is a community management company that specializes in HOA management and condominium management and manages hundreds of community associations in California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Washington, including homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, luxury high-rises, and large master-planned communities. Learn more about RealManage at www.realmanage.com.

Connect with Us:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

RealManage Insights Blog

Amanda Causey RealManage 866-403-1588