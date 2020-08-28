Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Filing of Interim Financial Statements

/EIN News/ -- FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.

(“Falcon”)

Filing of Interim Financial Statements

28 August 2020 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) announces that it has filed its Interim Financial Statements for the three and six months ended 30 June 2020 and the accompanying Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”).

The following should be read in conjunction with the complete unaudited unreviewed Interim Financial Statements and the accompanying MD&A for the three and six months ended 30 June 2020, which are available on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com and on Falcon’s website at www.falconoilandgas.com.

2020 financial highlights and other financial updates

Strong financial position, debt free with cash of US$11.8 million at 30 June 2020 (31 December 2019: US$13.1 million).

Continued focus on cost management and the efficient operation of the portfolio.

On 7 July 2020 Falcon Australia agreed to a further extension of the call option up to and including 30 April 2022 (“Additional Extension”), to acquire it’s 22.5% portion of the 2% ORRI from the TOG Group. Following confirmation of registration of the Additional Extension from the Northern Territory government Falcon Australia will pay US$150,000 to the TOG Group for granting the Additional Extension, with the cost of exercising the call option increasing from US$5.625 million to US$6 million.





INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME / (LOSS)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended 30

June 2020

$’000 Three months ended 30

June 2019

$’000 Six months ended 30

June 2020

$’000 Six months ended 30

June 2019

$’000 Revenue Oil and natural gas revenue 1 1 2 3 1 1 2 3 Expenses Exploration and evaluation expenses (35) (108) (73) (149) Production and operating expenses (3) (3) (5) (6) General and administrative expenses (597) (443) (1,000) (902) Share based compensation - - - (12) Foreign exchange gain / (loss) 17 24 (11) (27) (618) (530) (1,089) (1,096) Results from operating activities (617) (529) (1,087) (1,093) Fair value gain – outstanding warrant - 570 110 103 Finance income 874 144 15 187 Finance expense (58) (56) (279) (113) Net finance income / (expense) 816 88 (264) 74 Income / (loss) and comprehensive income / (loss) for the period 199 129 (1,241) (916) Income / (loss) and comprehensive income / (loss) attributable to: Equity holders of the company 183 127 (1,238) (917) Non-controlling interests 16 2 (3) 1 Income / (loss) and comprehensive income / (loss) for the period 199 129 (1,241) (916) Income / (loss) per share attributable to equity holders of the company: Basic and diluted 0.001 cent 0.001 cent (0.001 cent) (0.001 cent)





Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

At 30 June

2020

$’000 At 31 December

2019

$’000 Assets Non-current assets Exploration and evaluation assets 40,294 40,246 Property, plant and equipment 1 1 Trade and other receivables 21 30 Restricted cash 2,225 2,241 42,541 42,518 Current assets Cash and cash on equivalents 11,815 13,066 Trade and other receivables 104 141 11,919 13,207 Total assets 54,460 55,725 Equity and liabilities Equity attributable to owners of the parent Share capital 392,170 392,170 Contributed surplus 45,075 45,075 Retained deficit (394,581) (393,343) 42,664 43,902 Non-controlling interests 697 700 Total equity 43,361 44,602 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Decommissioning provision 10,444 10,331 10,444 10,331 Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses 655 682 Derivative financial liabilities - 110 655 792 Total liabilities 11,099 11,123 Total equity and liabilities 54,460 55,725





INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Six months ended 30 June 2020

$’000 2019

$’000 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss for the period (1,241) (916) Adjustments for: Share based compensation - 12 Fair value gain - outstanding warrant (110) (103) Net finance expense / (income) 264 (74) Effect of exchange rates on operating activities 11 27 Change in non-cash working capital: Decrease / (increase) in trade and other receivables 46 (28) Increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses 37 139 Net cash used in operating activities (993) (943) Cash flows from investing activities Interest Received 15 70 Exploration and evaluation assets (48) (14) Net cash (used in) / generated from investing activities (33) 56 Cash flows from financing activities Net proceeds from private placement - 8,433 Net cash generated from financing activities - 8,433 Change in cash and cash equivalents (1,026) 7,546 Effect of exchange rates on cash & cash equivalents (225) (48) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 13,066 6,967 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 11,815 14,465

All dollar amounts in this document are in United States dollars “$”, except as otherwise indicated.







About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited is a c. 98% subsidiary of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

Glossary of terms

ORRI Overriding royalty interest

TOG Group Malcolm John Gerrard, Territory Oil & Gas LLC & Tom Dugan Family Partnership LLC

