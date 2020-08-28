Middlesex Barracks / Domestic Assault and Aggravated Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:20A303540

TROOPER: Kimberly Harvey

STATION: VSP-Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 08/26/2020 1800 hours

LOCATION: Middlesex, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Joshua E. Powers

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

VICTIM: N/A

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks received reports that Joshua Powers was engaging in ongoing events of Domestic Assault against his spouse. An investigation was conducted which confirmed that the abuse had taken place on two separate occasions. Powers turned himself in at the Middlesex Barracks and was processed. He was issued a citation to appear at the Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division on 8/27/2020 at 1230hrs to answer to the charges of Domestic Assault and Aggravated Domestic Assault. He was released on court ordered conditions.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 08/27/2020 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached