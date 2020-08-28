Middlesex Barracks / Domestic Assault and Aggravated Domestic Assault
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:20A303540
TROOPER: Kimberly Harvey
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 08/26/2020 1800 hours
LOCATION: Middlesex, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Joshua E. Powers
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
VICTIM: N/A
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks received reports that Joshua Powers was engaging in ongoing events of Domestic Assault against his spouse. An investigation was conducted which confirmed that the abuse had taken place on two separate occasions. Powers turned himself in at the Middlesex Barracks and was processed. He was issued a citation to appear at the Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division on 8/27/2020 at 1230hrs to answer to the charges of Domestic Assault and Aggravated Domestic Assault. He was released on court ordered conditions.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 08/27/2020 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached