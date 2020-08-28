Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks/ Burglary, Unlawful Trespass, Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B302866

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley                             

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 08/27/2020 at 1610 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Green Mountain Mobile Home Park Pownal, Vermont

VIOLATION: Burglary, Unlawful Trespass, Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

 

ACCUSED: Eric Holland                                              

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Bertha Bolio

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a violation of an abuse prevention order at a residence in the Town of Pownal. Investigation revealed that Eric Holland entered a residence after being issued a relief from abuse order which prevented him from being at the residence. While in the residence, Holland damaged property which did not belong to him.

 

Holland was later located and arrested for the above offenses. Holland was transported to the Shaftsbury State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Holland was issued conditions of release and a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 08/28/2020 at 1230 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/28/2020 at 1230 hours.            

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421

 

