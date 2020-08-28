Shaftsbury Barracks/ Burglary, Unlawful Trespass, Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
CASE#: 20B302866
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 08/27/2020 at 1610 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Green Mountain Mobile Home Park Pownal, Vermont
VIOLATION: Burglary, Unlawful Trespass, Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Eric Holland
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont
VICTIM: Bertha Bolio
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a violation of an abuse prevention order at a residence in the Town of Pownal. Investigation revealed that Eric Holland entered a residence after being issued a relief from abuse order which prevented him from being at the residence. While in the residence, Holland damaged property which did not belong to him.
Holland was later located and arrested for the above offenses. Holland was transported to the Shaftsbury State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Holland was issued conditions of release and a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 08/28/2020 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/28/2020 at 1230 hours.
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
