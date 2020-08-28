Global IT Managed Services Market 2020 Trends, Research, Analysis & Review Forecast 2026
Summary:
Overview
According to this study, over the next five years the IT Managed Services market will register a 8.9%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 254140 million by 2025, from $ 180980 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in IT Managed Services business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of IT Managed Services market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the IT Managed Services, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the IT Managed Services market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by IT Managed Services companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Cloud-Based
On-Premise
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
BFSI
Retail
Logistics
Healthcare and Lifesciences
Government
IT and Telecom
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
IBM
Cisco
Accenture
Rackspace
SAS Institute
Cognizant
Unisys
Presidio
Sapiens International
CenturyLink
Marco Technologies
DXC Technology
Dell EMC
Jade Global
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
