Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 834 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,073 in the last 365 days.

Technical Assistance and Monitoring | Nebraska Department of Education

State education agencies (SEAs) and local operating agencies (LOAs) should examine the results of the program (i.e., the degree to which the program has met the measurable state and local outcomes) on an annual basis.  A results-based evaluation is necessary for monitoring progress toward established goals.

Data Technical Assistance Site Visitation Form ID/R Technical Assistance Site Visitation Form Parent Involvement Technical Assistance Site Visitation Form Technical Assistance Request Form

You just read:

Technical Assistance and Monitoring | Nebraska Department of Education

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.