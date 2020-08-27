Technical Assistance and Monitoring | Nebraska Department of Education
State education agencies (SEAs) and local operating agencies (LOAs) should examine the results of the program (i.e., the degree to which the program has met the measurable state and local outcomes) on an annual basis. A results-based evaluation is necessary for monitoring progress toward established goals.
Data Technical Assistance Site Visitation Form ID/R Technical Assistance Site Visitation Form Parent Involvement Technical Assistance Site Visitation Form Technical Assistance Request Form