Global Agricultural Drones market 2020: Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Growth Forecast to 2026

Overview

The Agriculture Drones market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 30.2%. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 29.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.1 Billion by the year 2025, Hardware will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 32.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$287.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$334.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hardware will reach a market size of US$274.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 36.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$868.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Segment by Type, the Agricultural Drones market is segmented into

Fixed Wing Drones

Multi Rotor Drones

Hybrid Drones

Other Multi Rotor Drones (Micro Drones)

Segment by Application, the Agricultural Drones market is segmented into

Field Mapping

VRA

Crop Spraying

Crop Scouting

Livestock

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Agricultural Drones market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Agricultural Drones market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Agricultural Drones Market Share Analysis

Agricultural Drones market competitive landscape provides details and data information by manufacturers. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on production capacity, price, revenue of Agricultural Drones by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on production, revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue, and the production capacity, price, revenue generated in Agricultural Drones business, the date to enter into the Agricultural Drones market, Agricultural Drones product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Trimble Navigation Ltd

DJI

PrecisionHawk

Parrot SA

3DR

AeroVironment

DroneDeploy

