Second Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 5100 Block of Fitch Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce a second arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, May 29, 2020, in the 5100 block of Fitch Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 11:31 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male, an adult female, and a juvenile male were already seeking treatment at local hospitals for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

 

On Thursday, August 27, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 21 year-old Azion Johnson, of Temple Hills, MD, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

 

Previously, on Thursday, July 2, 2020, an 18 year-old adult male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

 

