Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 200 Block of I Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, August 20, 2020, in the 200 Block of I Street, Northeast.

At approximately 2:56 pm, the suspect brandished a handgun towards the victim at the listed location. The suspect then fled the scene on a scooter. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/-9sS0bZl5xA

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.