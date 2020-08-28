Bulk SMS Marketing Services Market 2020 Technology, Development, Trend, Segmentation, Market Analysis Forecast 2026
Introduction
“Bulk SMS Marketing Services Market”
Bulk SMS Marketing Services market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bulk SMS Marketing Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Key Players of Global Bulk SMS Marketing Services Market =>
• Bitrix
• Celerity Systems (Pty) Ltd
• ClickSend
• directSMS
• Dove Soft Pvt Ltd
• Exotel Techcom Pvt. Ltd
• IMImobile
• King Digital Pvt. Ltd.
• MessageBird.
• Osumare
• SendPulse
• Text Marketer
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Transactional SMS
Promotional SMS
Alert SMS
Personalize SMS
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Media & Entertainment
Retail
Others
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Bulk SMS Marketing Services market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Bulk SMS Marketing Services market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
Major Key Points of Global Bulk SMS Marketing Services Market
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
4 Bulk SMS Marketing Services Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
5 Bulk SMS Marketing Services Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
11Key Players Profiles
11.1 Bitrix
11.1.1 Bitrix Company Details
11.1.2 Bitrix Business Overview
11.1.3 Bitrix Bulk SMS Marketing Services Introduction
11.1.4 Bitrix Revenue in Bulk SMS Marketing Services Business (2015-2020))
11.1.5 Bitrix Recent Development
11.2 Celerity Systems (Pty) Ltd
11.2.1 Celerity Systems (Pty) Ltd Company Details
11.2.2 Celerity Systems (Pty) Ltd Business Overview
11.2.3 Celerity Systems (Pty) Ltd Bulk SMS Marketing Services Introduction
11.2.4 Celerity Systems (Pty) Ltd Revenue in Bulk SMS Marketing Services Business (2015-2020)
11.2.5 Celerity Systems (Pty) Ltd Recent Development
11.3 ClickSend
11.3.1 ClickSend Company Details
11.3.2 ClickSend Business Overview
11.3.3 ClickSend Bulk SMS Marketing Services Introduction
11.3.4 ClickSend Revenue in Bulk SMS Marketing Services Business (2015-2020)
11.3.5 ClickSend Recent Development
11.4 directSMS
11.4.1 directSMS Company Details
11.4.2 directSMS Business Overview
11.4.3 directSMS Bulk SMS Marketing Services Introduction
11.4.4 directSMS Revenue in Bulk SMS Marketing Services Business (2015-2020)
11.4.5 directSMS Recent Development
11.5 Dove Soft Pvt Ltd
11.5.1 Dove Soft Pvt Ltd Company Details
11.5.2 Dove Soft Pvt Ltd Business Overview
11.5.3 Dove Soft Pvt Ltd Bulk SMS Marketing Services Introduction
11.5.4 Dove Soft Pvt Ltd Revenue in Bulk SMS Marketing Services Business (2015-2020)
11.5.5 Dove Soft Pvt Ltd Recent Development
11.6 Exotel Techcom Pvt. Ltd
11.6.1 Exotel Techcom Pvt. Ltd Company Details
11.6.2 Exotel Techcom Pvt. Ltd Business Overview
11.6.3 Exotel Techcom Pvt. Ltd Bulk SMS Marketing Services Introduction
11.6.4 Exotel Techcom Pvt. Ltd Revenue in Bulk SMS Marketing Services Business (2015-2020)
11.6.5 Exotel Techcom Pvt. Ltd Recent Development
11.7 IMImobile
11.7.1 IMImobile Company Details
11.7.2 IMImobile Business Overview
11.7.3 IMImobile Bulk SMS Marketing Services Introduction
11.7.4 IMImobile Revenue in Bulk SMS Marketing Services Business (2015-2020)
11.7.5 IMImobile Recent Development
11.8 King Digital Pvt. Ltd.
11.8.1 King Digital Pvt. Ltd. Company Details
11.8.2 King Digital Pvt. Ltd. Business Overview
11.8.3 King Digital Pvt. Ltd. Bulk SMS Marketing Services Introduction
11.8.4 King Digital Pvt. Ltd. Revenue in Bulk SMS Marketing Services Business (2015-2020)
11.8.5 King Digital Pvt. Ltd. Recent Development
11.9 MessageBird.
11.9.1 MessageBird. Company Details
11.9.2 MessageBird. Business Overview
11.9.3 MessageBird. Bulk SMS Marketing Services Introduction
11.9.4 MessageBird. Revenue in Bulk SMS Marketing Services Business (2015-2020)
11.9.5 MessageBird. Recent Development
11.10 Osumare
11.10.1 Osumare Company Details
11.10.2 Osumare Business Overview
11.10.3 Osumare Bulk SMS Marketing Services Introduction
11.10.4 Osumare Revenue in Bulk SMS Marketing Services Business (2015-2020)
11.10.5 Osumare Recent Development
11.11 SendPulse
10.11.1 SendPulse Company Details
10.11.2 SendPulse Business Overview
10.11.3 SendPulse Bulk SMS Marketing Services Introduction
10.11.4 SendPulse Revenue in Bulk SMS Marketing Services Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 SendPulse Recent Development
11.12 Text Marketer
10.12.1 Text Marketer Company Details
10.12.2 Text Marketer Business Overview
10.12.3 Text Marketer Bulk SMS Marketing Services Introduction
10.12.4 Text Marketer Revenue in Bulk SMS Marketing Services Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Text Marketer Recent Development
11.13 TextMagic Ltd
10.13.1 TextMagic Ltd Company Details
10.13.2 TextMagic Ltd Business Overview
10.13.3 TextMagic Ltd Bulk SMS Marketing Services Introduction
10.13.4 TextMagic Ltd Revenue in Bulk SMS Marketing Services Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 TextMagic Ltd Recent Development
12Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
13Appendix
NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
