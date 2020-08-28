Bulk SMS Marketing Services Market 2020 Technology, Development, Trend, Segmentation, Market Analysis Forecast 2026

Latest Market Analysis Research Report on “Bulk SMS Marketing Services Market” has been added to Wise Guy Reports database.

Introduction

“Bulk SMS Marketing Services Market”

Bulk SMS Marketing Services market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bulk SMS Marketing Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Key Players of Global Bulk SMS Marketing Services Market =>

• Bitrix

• Celerity Systems (Pty) Ltd

• ClickSend

• directSMS

• Dove Soft Pvt Ltd

• Exotel Techcom Pvt. Ltd

• IMImobile

• King Digital Pvt. Ltd.

• MessageBird.

• Osumare

• SendPulse

• Text Marketer

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Transactional SMS

Promotional SMS

Alert SMS

Personalize SMS

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Others

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Bulk SMS Marketing Services market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Bulk SMS Marketing Services market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

Major Key Points of Global Bulk SMS Marketing Services Market

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.