Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles Release Art of Love - Live From LA
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CORY HENRY & THE FUNK APOSTLES
Brings Fans Back to the Concert Experience with the Release of Art of Love - Live From LA
A First in a Series of Live Releases
Internationally renowned artist, producer, and keyboard master Cory Henry and his band the Funk Apostles are giving fans who have been starved for a live concert experience access to a series of live concerts from the value – starting with Live from LA, recorded September 24th, 2018 at Resident DTLA. The concert, which was a 200-person capacity underplay for the band, was announced only 24 hours prior to the show limiting ticket availability to the biggest fans in Los Angeles. The performance set featured “Trade it All”, “Send Me a Sign”, “Love Will Find a Way” from the then recently released debut album Art of Love, “NaaNaaNaa” from Cory’s 2012 album The Revival, an explosive cover of Prince’s “Controversy” and much more.
“It has been months since I was last on stage doing what I love with the fans that I love. It’s my hope in releasing this show will give everyone a chance to go back to that happy place in time when we blew the roof off the place," says Henry.
Listen to Live From LA HERE
Tracklisting:
Testify
Love Will Find A Way
In The Water
Our Affairs
Takes All Time
Trade It All
Just A Word
Send Me A Sign
NaaNaaNaa
Controversy
Live from LA is the first in what will be a series of concert performance releases from past Cory Henry shows. His 2018 debut with The Funk Apostles, Art Of Love, was praised by the New York Times and Billboard and found the band performing an incredible Tiny Desk Concert for NPR Music. Cory also recently released his powerful and unifying song, “Rise” which has already been embraced by major market radio stations. Henry first came to prominence as a vital member of the multiple Grammy Award-winning instrumental jazz collective Snarky Puppy. As a vocalist, instrumentalist, producer, and writer, he has worked on records with Ty Dolla $ign, Aretha Franklin, Robert Randolph, and Marcus Miller and has shared stages with Lauryn Hill, The Roots, Vulfpeck, and Jacob Collier. NPR’s All Things Considered raved, “Henry can glide through just about any song on the Hammond with the ease of someone taking the family car out for a Sunday drive.”
“Cory Henry's name belongs in the same breath as the Hammond organ masters of the past. The instrument creates the central sound of his dynamic, neo-soul- and funk-infused
musical identity.” - NPR MUSIC
“Grazes into Herbie Hancock territory.” - NEW YORK TIMES
Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles.
