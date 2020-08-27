Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 827 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,068 in the last 365 days.

DESE Announces Finalists for 2021 Missouri Teacher of the Year

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has announced that seven educators have advanced as finalists for the 2021 Missouri Teacher of the Year award.

Those finalists include:

  • Ashlyn Brantley, Platte Co. R-III – physical education, Platte County High School
  • Darrion Cockrell, Lindbergh Schools – physical education, Crestwood Elementary
  • Cathy Farrar, Rockwood R-VI – science, Marquette High School
  • Clarence Hines, Special School District – criminal justice, North Technical High School
  • Armando Johnson, Springfield R-XII – Spanish, Central High School
  • Matthew Ketteman, Lee’s Summit R-VII – music, Longview Farm Elementary
  • Rebecca Wynne, Maryville R-II – STEM, Maryville Middle School

A committee comprised of teachers, business leaders and education organization officials will choose the Missouri Teacher of the Year following virtual interviews with each finalist on Tuesday, September 1. The winner, finalists, semifinalists and Regional Teachers of the Year will be honored during a recognition event on October 15. The new Missouri Teacher of the Year will serve as the state’s nominee for the 2021 National Teacher of the Year.

“It is always such an honor to shine a light on Missouri’s top educators through the Teacher of the Year program, and the 2021 Regional Teachers of the Year, semifinalists and finalists are no exception,” said Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven. “This group shows that teachers at all grade levels and in all subject areas make an impact on the lives of Missouri students every day.”

The Missouri Teacher of the Year program recognizes the efforts of effective teachers, working tirelessly to provide a high-quality education to their students. Misty Grandel, an English language arts teacher from Fordland High School (Fordland R-III), is the current Missouri Teacher of the Year.

You just read:

DESE Announces Finalists for 2021 Missouri Teacher of the Year

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.