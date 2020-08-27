DESE Announces Finalists for 2021 Missouri Teacher of the Year

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has announced that seven educators have advanced as finalists for the 2021 Missouri Teacher of the Year award.

Those finalists include:

Ashlyn Brantley, Platte Co. R-III – physical education, Platte County High School

– physical education, Platte County High School Darrion Cockrell, Lindbergh Schools – physical education, Crestwood Elementary

– physical education, Crestwood Elementary Cathy Farrar, Rockwood R-VI – science, Marquette High School

– science, Marquette High School Clarence Hines, Special School District – criminal justice, North Technical High School

– criminal justice, North Technical High School Armando Johnson, Springfield R-XII – Spanish, Central High School

– Spanish, Central High School Matthew Ketteman, Lee’s Summit R-VII – music, Longview Farm Elementary

– music, Longview Farm Elementary Rebecca Wynne, Maryville R-II – STEM, Maryville Middle School

A committee comprised of teachers, business leaders and education organization officials will choose the Missouri Teacher of the Year following virtual interviews with each finalist on Tuesday, September 1. The winner, finalists, semifinalists and Regional Teachers of the Year will be honored during a recognition event on October 15. The new Missouri Teacher of the Year will serve as the state’s nominee for the 2021 National Teacher of the Year.

“It is always such an honor to shine a light on Missouri’s top educators through the Teacher of the Year program, and the 2021 Regional Teachers of the Year, semifinalists and finalists are no exception,” said Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven. “This group shows that teachers at all grade levels and in all subject areas make an impact on the lives of Missouri students every day.”

The Missouri Teacher of the Year program recognizes the efforts of effective teachers, working tirelessly to provide a high-quality education to their students. Misty Grandel, an English language arts teacher from Fordland High School (Fordland R-III), is the current Missouri Teacher of the Year.