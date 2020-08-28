New Online Passport Photo by Post Launched by Reload Internet

The unique service is to reduce risk of contracting COVID-19 from passport photo booths and photo shops.

LONDON, UK, August 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reload Inernet , a passport photo studio based in Paddington, London, is announcing the launch of its new ONLINE PASSPORT PHOTO BY POST SERVICE. The launch is a result of the growing demand from consumers around the UK that prefer to take photos in the comfort and safety of their homes, versus venturing into a passport photo studio or passport photo kiosk.Reload Internet, based in Paddington is a passport photo studio utilizing the latest technology, backgrounds, and lighting to produce high quality and professional passport photos. The company serves clients from all countries around the world and includes a host of additional services, including print and copy services, instant photo printing, OCI help service, and even poster printing.In the company’s most recent news, Reload Internet is excited to announce the launch of its latest service – online passport photo by post. With online passport photos by post, customers can now obtain a biometric approved passport photo from the comfort and safety of their home.“The risk of contracting the COVID infection in babies, the elderly, special needs children, and those self-isolating has been of particular concern when needing to get a passport photo taken,” says Managing Director of Reloadinternet.com, Rishi Anand. “Going into shops or passport photo booths can increase that risk, but this can be reduced by utilizing Reload Internet's next day delivery online passport photo by post service.”“Applicants only need to take a photo from their mobile phone and upload it to our online passport photo service” Anand continues. “A 96 internal point check on every passport photo ensures compliance.”Reload’s online passport photo by post service works by using a combination of technology and staff training to enhance photos taken at home, in order to pass the strict requirements of any biometric passport photo in the world, including UK, Canada, or USA. Clients can simply use their mobile phone to take a photo against a white wall and upload it to the company’s website at https://www.reloadinternet.com/online-passport-photo-service From there, Reload prints, cuts, and delivers the passport photo with next day delivery. The company can also deliver UK Digital ID Codes (the new UK biometric passport photo standard) same day via email and offers a pass-guarantee for the photo.Reload Internet’s online passport photo by post is the ultimate resource for those who have anxiety about leaving their homes, for whatever reason, during this tumultuous time.For more information about how to obtain an online passport photo by post, please visit https://www.reloadinternet.com/online-passport-photo-service About the CompanyReload Internet was established in 1998 and is the premier passport photo studio based in London. The company has been using the UK Government incentives for small businesses (launched by the Chancellor) to invest heavily into the technology, training, staff, and equipment. As a result, Reload is able to cope with the rising demand to create biometrically approved photos, without the use of traditional studio lighting and sophisticated cameras.