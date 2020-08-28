St. Johnsbury Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A404410

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Domonique Figueroa

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 08/27/2020 at approximately 1345 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street Concord, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Donald Bartlett

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/27/2020 at approximately 1300 hours, Vermont State Police received a call reporting that Donald Bartlett was at Main Street in Concord, VT and violating his conditions of release. It was learned that Bartlett had contact with two individuals he was prohibited from contacting.

Bartlett was located and issued a citation to appear in Essex County Superior Court (held at the Caledonia County Court House) on 08/28/2020 at 1300 hours to answer to the charge of Violation of Conditions of Release (x2).

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/28/2020 at 1300 hours

COURT: Essex County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.