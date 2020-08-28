St. Johnsbury Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A404410
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Domonique Figueroa
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 08/27/2020 at approximately 1345 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street Concord, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Donald Bartlett
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/27/2020 at approximately 1300 hours, Vermont State Police received a call reporting that Donald Bartlett was at Main Street in Concord, VT and violating his conditions of release. It was learned that Bartlett had contact with two individuals he was prohibited from contacting.
Bartlett was located and issued a citation to appear in Essex County Superior Court (held at the Caledonia County Court House) on 08/28/2020 at 1300 hours to answer to the charge of Violation of Conditions of Release (x2).
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/28/2020 at 1300 hours
COURT: Essex County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.