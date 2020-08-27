Special Education Financial Reporting System (SPEDFRS) – Opens September 1 | Nebraska Department of Education

Special Education Financial Reporting System (SPEDFRS) will open September 1, 2020 – October 31 @ midnight. Join Zoom Meeting – scheduled for Tuesday, September 01, 2020 @ 10:00 -10:30 a.m. Central Standard Time (https://educationne.zoom.us/j/4024712637); Meeting ID: 402 471 2637 (to be recorded)

This submission generates reimbursement payments for School Age Special Education and Transportation costs. This data collection is accessible through the NDE Portal under the Data Collections tab. (An Activation Code is required to add the collection to the Portal accounts.)