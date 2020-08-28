New Webinar! Nevada Supreme Court Civil Case Review

Nevada’s civil cases provide a rodeo of material for the sitting judge to tame.Ride along as Robert Eisenberg of Lemons, Grundy & Eisenberg, corrals for us a review of the wild broncos of civil cases from the Nevada’s appellate courts. This training is designed for all Nevada judges. (more...)
