Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: Unit Block of DuPont Circle, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, in the Unit block of DuPont Circle, Northwest.

At approximately 5:58 pm, the suspect discharged a firearm at the listed location. The victim sustained a non-life threatening injury and was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. A firearm was recovered.

On Wednesday, August 26, 2020, 24 year-old Deon Lavelle Dais, of No Fixed Address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device.