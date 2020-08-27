Arrests Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 5600 Block of 13th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, in the 5600 block of 13th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 11:30 pm, the suspects approached the victims at the listed location. The suspects brandished knives and threatened the victims. One of the suspects then stabbed a victim. The suspects then fled the scene.

On Wednesday, August 26, 2020, 43 year-old Antonio Moran, of Northwest, DC, and 26 year-old Ivan Aragon, of Silver Spring, MD, were arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).