I-76 Lane Restrictions, Full Closures Next Week for Viaduct Repairs, Repaving in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Daytime and overnight lane restrictions and full closures will be in place next week on eastbound and westbound Interstate 76 for rehabilitation and repaving of the viaduct between University Avenue and 30th Street in Center City Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule and locations are:

Monday, August 31, eastbound I-76 will be reduced to one lane at 12:00 Noon, then closed completely at 7:00 PM until 11:00 PM between the 30th Street and University Avenue interchanges for pavement patching. During the closure, eastbound through motorists will be detoured on eastbound I-676 to southbound Interstate 95 back to eastbound I-76. Eastbound local motorists will exit at 30th Street, follow 30th Street around the station, turn right on Market Street, left on 38th Street, and straight on University Avenue to 34th Street to access the ramp to eastbound I-76;

Tuesday, September 1, from 12:00 Noon to 11:00 PM, eastbound I-76 will be reduced to one lane between the 30th Street and University Avenue interchanges for paving. The eastbound South Street off- and on-ramps also will be closed. Eastbound motorists heading for South Street will exit at Spring Garden Street, turn right onto Spring Garden Street, then turn left on 38th Street to South Street; and

Wednesday, September 2, and Thursday, September 3, from 12:00 Noon to 7:00 PM, westbound I-76 will be reduced to one lane, then closed completely each evening from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning between the University Avenue and 30th Street interchanges. The westbound on-ramps from University Avenue, Vare Avenue and South Street will be closed.

During next week’s daytime operations that close the westbound right lane, the westbound on-ramps at University Avenue and Vare Avenue will be closed along with the off-ramps to 30th Street and Interstate 676. Motorists normally using these off-ramps will be detoured west on I-76, exit at Montgomery Drive, turn left and take the ramp to eastbound I-76 and the exits at 30th Street or I-676.

During next week’s full closures, westbound I-76 through motorists coming from New Jersey will be directed to go north on Interstate 95, then west on I-676 to access westbound I-76. Westbound local motorists will exit at University Avenue and follow the posted detours to the ramp to I-76 west. Drivers are advised to use an alternate route or allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because significant backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather permitting.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

When westbound pavement repairs and repaving finish, PennDOT will announce a schedule for westbound I-76 to be reduced to a single lane around-the-clock through late November or early December between University Avenue and 30th Street for removal and replacement of the concrete median barrier. Replacement of the barrier, the final stage of the viaduct rehabilitation project, was added to the original contract when crews discovered structural issues with the barrier during earlier stages of viaduct repair.

PennDOT is repairing and resurfacing the I-76 viaduct under a $40 million contract. More information is available at www.I76viaduct.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

