Montana Drought Impact Reporter offers Live, Ongoing Questionnaire for Reporting Local Drought Impacts

Report conditions in your area by taking the survey today

Drought can affect wildfire, agriculture production, tourism, wildlife and many other areas important to Montana. The Montana Governor’s Drought and Water Supply Advisory Committee has put together the Drought Impact Reporter - a live, ongoing questionnaire for reporting local drought impacts.

Click to take the Drought Impact Reporter Survey.

The information gathered will be used to investigate trends and impacts and will help inform potential responses in times of drought. This short questionnaire can be completed more than once to report impacts in another location or to report changing conditions. Information on wet conditions is helpful too, so please submit reports anytime of year, wet or dry.

Explore the results of the Montana Drought Impact Reporter for the current water year (Oct. 1 to Sept. 31) by navigating through the various tabs. A map of all the results is located in the Primary Impact Type tab. There are also tabs with maps for each primary impact type and for crop and range conditions. A map with more functionality and a link to download a spreadsheet of the data is available under the last tab ("Additional Functionality").

Maps are updated daily. When a new report is received through the questionnaire it is automatically added to the maps.

For more information visit Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation Drought Management or Montana State Library Drought Status Maps.