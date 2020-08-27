WOW! Unlimited Media Announces Corporate Leadership Reorganization

/EIN News/ -- CEO Michael Hirsh To Take on Leadership of Frederator



Fred Seibert, Frederator Founder and CEO, Returns to Independent Production

TORONTO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOW! Unlimited Media, Inc. (“WOW!” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: WOW / OTCQX: WOWMF), a leading animation-focused entertainment company that includes Frederator Networks Inc. (“Frederator”) and Mainframe Studios, today announces a corporate leadership reorganization.

Fred Seibert has resigned from his position as a Director and the Chief Creative officer of WOW!, as well as CEO of Frederator, effective November 27, 2020. Seibert will continue to work with the Company on current and future projects as an independent producer.

Michael Hirsh, Chief Executive Officer of WOW! will take on the leadership of Frederator, serving as its CEO, and Neil Chakravarti, COO of WOW!, will become COO of Frederator. These changes will take effect immediately.

Fred Seibert, current CEO and Chief Creative Officer, has decided to leave WOW! and the studio he founded to return to independent production. To ensure a successful transition, Seibert will stay involved as an executive producer on current major Frederator projects Castlevania and Bee & PuppyCat and he also intends to partner with the company on other upcoming projects.

Seibert said, “I’m happy to have brought Frederator into the WOW! family where I know it will continue to grow and thrive. I am looking forward to returning to my roots as an independent cartoon producer who’s constantly searching – and finding! – unique talents with original voices. I’ll continue to collaborate with the Frederator/WOW! Team on projects going forward as we both share the same passion that goes into this great field of animation entertainment.”

“As we look to the future, we will continue to provide fans with beloved Frederator franchises, alongside new and exciting content from the over 3,000-strong Channel Frederator Network,” said Hirsh. “We wish Fred the best in his next, independent venture, and look forward to continuing to work with him on projects we know our fans will love as we drive dynamic growth in the business.”

About WOW!

WOW! is creating a leading animation-focused entertainment company by producing top-end content and building brands and audiences on engaging media platforms. The Company produces animation in its two established studios: Mainframe Studios in Vancouver and Frederator Studios in Los Angeles. The Company’s media offerings include Channel Frederator Network on YouTube, as well as WOW! branded programming on Crave, Canada’s premier streaming entertainment platform, owned by Bell Media. The common voting shares of the Company and variable voting shares of the Company are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQX Best Market.

About Frederator

Frederator, a WOW! company, is a pioneer in streaming video and is a leading independent producer of animation content. Over the past 20 years, Frederator Studios has produced 19 series and more than 250 short films for and with partners including Netflix, Amazon, Google, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., Sony Pictures Animation, and Cartoon Network. Frederator Digital has built and manages one of the largest animation networks on YouTube.

