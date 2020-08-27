Hwy 23 reduced to one lane at 15th Street SW underpass in Willmar Aug. 28 (Aug. 27, 2020)

Oversize vehicles should seek an alternate route
WILLMAR, Minn. — Highway 23 will be reduced to one lane at the 15th Street SW underpass in Willmar on Friday, Aug. 28, 6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. MnDOT crews will be installing an overhead sign on the west side of the bridge.
A flagging operation and width restriction will be in effect during the lane closure. Drivers may encounter short delays, please plan accordingly.
Watch for orange cones
MnDOT asks that travelers always drive with caution, and reminds everyone to:
- Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care
- Stay alert; work zones constantly change
- Watch for workers and slow-moving equipment
- Never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones
- Obey posted speed limits; fine for a work zone violation is $300
- Minimize distractions behind the wheel and while walking or biking
- Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times
For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.
Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsouthwest.
###