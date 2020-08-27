Hwy 23 reduced to one lane at 15th Street SW underpass in Willmar Aug. 28 (Aug. 27, 2020)

Oversize vehicles should seek an alternate route

WILLMAR, Minn. — Highway 23 will be reduced to one lane at the 15th Street SW underpass in Willmar on Friday, Aug. 28, 6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. MnDOT crews will be installing an overhead sign on the west side of the bridge.

A flagging operation and width restriction will be in effect during the lane closure. Drivers may encounter short delays, please plan accordingly.

Watch for orange cones

MnDOT asks that travelers always drive with caution, and reminds everyone to:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care

Stay alert; work zones constantly change

Watch for workers and slow-moving equipment

Never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones

Obey posted speed limits; fine for a work zone violation is $300

Minimize distractions behind the wheel and while walking or biking

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsouthwest.

###