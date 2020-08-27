U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass) Restricted Next Week for Intelligent Transportation System Improvements Project

​King of Prussia, PA – Right lane and shoulder closures are scheduled on eastbound U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass) between the Airport Road and Coatesville interchanges in Valley Township and City of Coatesville, Chester County, on Monday, August 31, through Thursday, September 3, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) installations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The work is part of a project to install ITS improvements on U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass) and a 20-mile stretch of Business U.S. 30 that extends from west of Route 10 (Octorara Trail) in West Sadsbury Township to the U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass) Interchange with U.S. 202 in East Whiteland Township, Chester County.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays may occur. The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

The purpose of the project is to improve traffic operations in advance of the U.S. 30 reconstruction and improvements project that is expected to begin sometime in the mid-2020s. ITS improvements to be installed include variable message signs, traffic cameras and travel time readers which will aid the department in monitoring the flow of traffic, mitigating congestion, and handling emergency response during future construction operations. The new ITS devices will be connected into PennDOT’s fiber optic communications system and will be managed from the department’s Regional Transportation Management Center (RTMC), located in the District 6-0 office in King of Prussia.

The entire project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2021.

Bruce & Merrilees Electric Company, of New Castle, PA, is the general contractor on the $5,892,298 project which is financed with 100 percent federal funds.

For more information on this project and the U.S. 30 Reconstruction and Improvements project visit www.us30-chesco.com/.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit our District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices.

