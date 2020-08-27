Smith Bill to Allow the Educational Services Commission to Own the Piscataway Regional Day School Clears the Senate

Trenton –Legislation that would require the State to sell land to the Piscataway Regional Day School, which is operated by the Educational Services Commission, cleared the Senate today. The bill has been amended to make the logistics permissive, and is sponsored by Senator Bob Smith.

“The Piscataway Regional Day School has helped students with disabilities for almost forty years,” said Senator Smith (D-Middlesex/Somerset). “The partnership between the School and the Educational Services Commission has created a nurturing environment where students not only learn, but thrive. This legislation will allow that partnership to solidify and blossom in a way that helps both the students and the community.”

The Piscataway Regional Day School has traditionally offered specialized programs for students ages 3-21, with an assortment of special needs. The program focuses on the development of independent functional skills in language, academics, social aptitude and vocational training. Student disabilities range from moderate to severe and include the areas of cognitive, neurological, medical and orthopedic disabilities.

The Educational Services Commission of New Jersey has operated the Piscataway Regional Day School through a long-standing agreement with the Department of Education since 1982. This relationship has resulted in 37 years worth of quality education for more than 100 students enrolled from 28 school districts covering six counties.

The bill, S-2520/A-4405, was released the Senate by a vote 39-0.