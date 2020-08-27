Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 840 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,043 in the last 365 days.

LaRose Refers State Representative Nino Vitale to the Ohio Elections Commission for Potential Campaign Finance Violations

COLUMBUS – After a review of campaign finance materials submitted by Ohio State Representative Nino Vitale, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose referred Rep. Vitale to the Ohio Elections Commission for alleged and apparent violations of campaign finance law. The referral follows a comprehensive review that began June 6th after Rep. Vitale submitted a blank campaign finance report one day after the June 5th campaign finance deadline.

The exhibits and referral to the Ohio Elections Commission may be viewed by clicking here.

“I swore an oath to uphold the law, so when I see an apparent violation of our state’s campaign finance statutes, I am duty bound to refer it to the Ohio Elections Commission.” said LaRose. “All public officials must be held accountable.”

The Secretary of State’s Office routinely examines campaign finance reports filed with the state, and commonly works with candidates and campaign committees to ensure transparency and compliance is achieved. 

###

You just read:

LaRose Refers State Representative Nino Vitale to the Ohio Elections Commission for Potential Campaign Finance Violations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.