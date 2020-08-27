TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 27-September 2, 2020

To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body.

To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body.

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Bridge Repair on SR 249 at MM 26

· From now through October 2020, The roadway will be reduced to one lane, controlled by a temporary signal, for full depth deck repairs.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-24 Bridge Repair over Lickton Pike (MM 39)

· Nightly (excluding Friday and Saturday), 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-24 westbound at MM 39 for removal of barrier rail and temporary tape to return traffic to its original pattern.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-24 Interchange Improvements at Hickory Hollow

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM excluding Friday and Saturday, There will be lane closures and rolling roadblocks on I-24 in both directions at MM 60 for bridge construction activities.

· From now through Friday, September 4, The I-24 eastbound on-ramp from Hickory Hollow Parkway will be closed to allow for ramp tie-in work as part of the interchange project at Hickory Hollow Parkway.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Resurfacing on I-24 from SR 45 (Old Hickory Blvd) to I-65, including bridge expansion

· Nightly, 9PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-24 in both directions between MM 40-44 for construction operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Installation of sign structure on I-24 Eastbound at Exit 56

· Nightly, 8PM-6AM, There will be lane closures on I-24 in both directions at MM 55 for demolition of median wall.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Sign replacement on I-24 westbound

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures from MM 46-47 westbound for sign replacement.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Construction of Pedestrian Facilities on U.S. 70S (SR 1) from SR 251 (Old Hickory Boulevard) (LM 7.85) to Erin Lane (LM 8.30)

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure for construction work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, The installation of signals on US 31A (SR 11) from Edmondson Pike (LM 6.85) to Paragon Mills Road (LM 7.40)

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on Nolensville Road at Edmondson Pike for construction activities.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Widening SR 112 (Clarksville Highway) from SR 155 to SR 12

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be lane closures for construction activities.

DAVIDSON and RUTHERFORD COUNTY, ITS Maintenance

· Sunday, August 30, 6AM-12PM, There will lane closures on I-24 eastbound between Old Hickory Blvd and Waldron Road (MM 63-64) for crane staging and setting poles.

DAVIDSON and RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24 SMART Corridor

· Nightly 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closures on I-24 between MM 55-80 for construction activities.

GILES and MARSHALL COUNTY, I-65 Resurfacing from MM 13-22

· Nightly 8PM-6AM, There will be alternating lane closures on I-65 between MM 13-22 for resurfacing work.

MAURY COUNTY, Widening of Duplex Road from US 31 to Secluded Lane

· Daily, 9AM-3:30PM, There will be temporary lane closures on SR 247 for road widening.

MAURY COUNTY, Resurfacing on US 31 (SR 6) from US 412 to Frye Road

· Nightly, 7PM-6AM, There will be temporary lane closures for resurfacing operations.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Resurfacing on SR 374 from the bridge over US 79 (SR 13) (LM 5.27) to the bridge over US 41A (SR 12) (LM 11.70)

· Nightly, 10PM-5AM, There will be lane closures for resurfacing operations.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Sidewalk Construction on SR 13 (LM 23-26)

· Nightly, 12AM-11AM, There will be a lane closure for construction work.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Resurfacing on SR 13 from near US 41A (SR 12) (LM 19.60) to SR 48 (LM 21.25).

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure for construction work.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Resurfacing I-24 in Robertson County (MM 17-25)

· Nightly, 9PM-5AM, There will be alternating lane closures for striping, shoulder stone, and rumble strip operations.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Resurfacing on SR 49 from east of SR 257 (L.M. 6.00) to SR 25 (L.M. 16.78)

· Daily, 9AM-3PM There will be lane closures for resurfacing operations.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Pipe Installation on SR 65 (LM 4.10)

· Daily, 9AM-3PM and Nightly, 6PM-6AM, There will be temporary lane closures on SR 65 at LM 4 for cross drain installation.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, The construction of a sidewalk on SR 10 from Dejarnette Lane to Fairfax Drive

· Daily, 8AM-3:30PM, There will be a right lane closure in both directions to install sidewalk. One to two lanes will remain open at all times.

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be alternating lane closures at DeJarnete Lane for curb ramp island construction.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Widening on SR 99 from Cason Lane to I-24

· From now through Monday, August 31, Barfield Road will be closed at SR 99 for reconstruction. A signed detour will be in place.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Overhead Sign Replacement on I-24

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM There will be alternating lane closures at MM 63-64 eastbound to place overhead sign.

SMITH COUNTY, Resurfacing on I-40 from MM 263-268

· Nightly, 7PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closure on I-40 in both directions for construction activities.

SMITH COUNTY, The emergency slope stabilization of US 70 (SR 24) LM 12.95

· From now through August 2020, U.S. 70 (SR 24) is reduced to one 11-foot lane. Temporary traffic signal in place for traffic control.

SUMNER COUNTY, New Interchange at I-65 and SR 109

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closures on I-65 in both directions between MM 119 and 121 for guardrail installation.

SUMNER COUNTY, Resurfacing SR 25 from Kraft Street to the Trousdale Co line

· Daily, 8:30AM-3:30PM, There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 25 for resurfacing operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Resurfacing of I-840 from the bridge over the Harpeth River (LM 33.05) to the Rutherford Co line (LM 39.19)

· Friday, August 28 at 8PM through Monday, August 31 at 5AM, There will be a lane closure on I-840 from the Harpeth River bridge (MM 38.9) to the Wilson Branch bridge (MM 40) for repair work.

· Wednesday, August 26 and Thursday, August 27, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-840 from MM 38-40 for staging equipment and saw cutting bridge ends.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Resurfacing on US 31 (SR 6) from Hillview Lane to Country Road

· Daily, 8:30AM-3PM and Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure for installation of construction signs.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, The installation of signals on SR 252 at the CSXT Railroad underpasses

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure for Wilson Pike at both CSX Railroad underpasses for working on the foundations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Construction of Mack Hatcher NW Quadrant

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on SR 96 between Front Street and Boyd Mill Ave for road widening activities.

WILSON COUNTY, I-40 Widening from SR 109 to I-840

· Wednesday, September 2, 8PM-5AM, There a lane closure on I-40 eastbound from MM 235-236 to pour the bridge deck.

WILSON COUNTY, The repair of the bridges on U.S. 231 (S.R. 10) over Spring Creek (L.M. 19.48).

· From now through November 2020, US 231 (SR 10) will be down to one 11' lane in each direction for bridge work.

>>> MAINTENANCE & UTILITIES

DAVIDSON COUNTY

· Monday, August 31, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure on I-65 northbound at Briarville Rd (MM 90) to clean rock bluff.

HUMPRHEYS COUNTY

· Thursday, August 27, 7PM-2AM, There will be a lane closure on I-40 eastbound at MM 145 for pothole patching.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

· Tuesday, September 1 or Wednesday, September 2, 6PM-7AM, The SR 1 ramp at I-840 will be closed to install an asphalt overlay. The night of the work will depend on weather and crew availability.

SUMNER COUNTY

· Monday, August 31 and Tuesday, September 1, 8PM-3AM, There will be a lane closure on SR 386 (Vietnam Veterans Blvd) between MM 9-12 for paving work.

· Tuesday, September 1, 9AM-2PM, There will be a lane closure on SR 52 at North Corinth Road near Portland for core sample collection.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

· Friday, August 28, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on I-840 eastbound at MM 21 for bridge repair work.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.