Tyson Foods to Webcast Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference Presentation

/EIN News/ -- SPRINGDALE, Ark., Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) will webcast its virtual presentation at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on Wed., Sept. 9, at 12 p.m. EDT. Representing Tyson Foods will be Dean Banks, President and Stewart Glendinning, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The webcast will be available at the company’s investor relations website at http://ir.tyson.com. The direct link for the webcast is https://kvgo.com/barclays/tyson-foods-september-2020

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp®, and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it’s available and raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company has 141,000 team members. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it.

Investor Contact: Jon Kathol, 479-290-4235
Media Contact: Gary Mickelson, 479-290-6111

