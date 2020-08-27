Farmer Bros. Co. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- NORTHLAKE, Texas, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company will release financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 and provide an update on its fourth quarter events after the market closes on Thursday, September 10, 2020. President and Chief Executive Officer, Deverl Maserang, and Chief Financial Officer, Scott Drake, will host an audio-only investor conference call webcast on that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (4:00 p.m. Central time) to review the Company’s financial results. The Company’s earnings press release will be available on the Company’s website at www.farmerbros.com under “Investor Relations.”



The details for the webcast are: When: Thursday, September 10 at 5:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. CT) Where: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ugsarwnu Dial in: Toll Free: 1-(844) 423-9890 or international: 1-(716) 247-5805 Passcode/ID: 5273545

The audio-only webcast will be archived for at least 30 days on the Investor Relations section of the Farmer Bros. Co. website, and will be available approximately two hours after the end of the live webcast.

About Farmer Bros. Co.

Founded in 1912, Farmer Bros. Co. is a national coffee roaster, wholesaler and distributor of coffee, tea and culinary products. The Company’s product lines include organic, Direct Trade and sustainably-produced coffee. With a robust line of coffee, hot and iced teas, cappuccino mixes, spices, and baking/biscuit mixes, the Company delivers extensive beverage planning services and culinary products to its U.S. based customers. The Company serves a wide variety of customers, from small independent restaurants and foodservice operators to large institutional buyers like restaurant and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities, and gourmet coffee houses, as well as grocery chains with private brand coffee and consumer branded coffee and tea products, and foodservice distributors.

Headquartered in Northlake, Texas. The Company’s primary brands include Farmer Brothers®, Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers™, Superior®, Metropolitan™, China Mist® and Boyds®.

Contacts

Investor:

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

Leigh Parrish, 212-355-4449