Workday Announces Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Second Quarter Total Revenues of $1.06 Billion, Up 19.6% Year Over Year

Subscription Revenue of $931.7 Million, Up 23.1% Year Over Year

Subscription Revenue Backlog of $8.60 Billion, Up 22.3% Year Over Year

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced results for the fiscal 2021 second quarter ended July 31, 2020.

Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results

Total revenues were $1.06 billion, an increase of 19.6% from the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Subscription revenue was $931.7 million, an increase of 23.1% from the same period last year.





Operating loss was $16.8 million, or negative 1.6% of revenues, compared to an operating loss of $122.5 million, or negative 13.8% of revenues, in the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter was $257.7 million, or 24.3% of revenues, compared to a non-GAAP operating income of $117.5 million, or 13.2% of revenues, in the same period last year. 1





Net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.12, compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.53 in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.84, compared to a non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.44 in the same period last year. 2





Operating cash flows were $157.2 million compared to $100.3 million in the prior year.





Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $2.75 billion as of July 31, 2020.

Comments on the News

“It was a strong quarter despite the environment, with continued demand for our products as more organizations realize how mission critical cloud-based systems are in supporting their people and businesses through continuous change,” said Aneel Bhusri, co-founder and co-CEO, Workday. “As we navigate this unique time, we will continue to deliver new solutions that extend the power of Workday to help customers make more informed people and finance decisions, including how to safely return to work. We also are more committed than ever to our culture and core values, prioritizing our employees – and the importance of equality in the workforce – as we look to emerge stronger together with our customers and communities.”

“We executed extremely well in the second quarter and delivered solid results, with subscription revenue growth of 23.1% and non-GAAP operating margin of 24.3%,” said Robynne Sisco, president and chief financial officer, Workday. “As a result of our strong Q2 performance, we are raising our fiscal 2021 subscription revenue guidance to a range of $3.73 billion to $3.74 billion. We expect third-quarter subscription revenue of $948.0 million to $950.0 million. We are also raising our fiscal 2021 non-GAAP operating margin guidance to 18.0%. Despite the near-term uncertainty that remains, our first-half performance has reinforced our confidence in the fundamental strength of our business, and in the long-term opportunity that we see ahead.”

Recent Highlights

Workday announced Chano Fernandez has been promoted to co-CEO, joining Workday Co-Founder Aneel Bhusri in overseeing the company. Robynne Sisco will serve as Workday’s president and chief financial officer.





Chano Fernandez has been promoted to co-CEO, joining Workday Co-Founder Aneel Bhusri in overseeing the company. Robynne Sisco will serve as Workday’s president and chief financial officer. Workday continues to support customers navigating the COVID-19 pandemic with the delivery of new solutions and partnerships focused on supporting organizations with the changing world of work. This includes the availability of Workday People Analytics to help organizations identify top workforce risks and opportunities as they revisit talent management, as well as the availability of Workday Help and Workday Journeys to help employers better engage and support employees. In addition, Workday and IBM announced an expanded partnership with a joint solution to help customers plan, schedule, and monitor a safe return to the workplace.





of Workday Help and Workday Journeys to help employers better engage and support employees. In addition, Workday and IBM announced an expanded partnership with a joint solution to help customers plan, schedule, and monitor a safe return to the workplace. Workday announced four principles that will guide its efforts to support greater belonging and diversity at the company, including hiring and developing diverse talent, cultivating a culture of belonging, strengthening its communities, and building inclusive products and technology.





Workday announced the expansion of Workday Launch, a pre-configured approach to help qualified customers deploy Workday more quickly and find faster time-to-value, to eligible large enterprises in the U.S.





the expansion of Workday Launch, a pre-configured approach to help qualified customers deploy Workday more quickly and find faster time-to-value, to eligible large enterprises in the U.S. Workday announced it has expanded its operations into Mexico, with services partners ready to assist Workday deployments in the country.





it has expanded its operations into Mexico, with services partners ready to assist Workday deployments in the country. For the fourth year in a row, Workday has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders quadrant of the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Core Financial Management Suites for Midsize, Large, and Global Enterprises. 3





by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders quadrant of the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Core Financial Management Suites for Midsize, Large, and Global Enterprises. Workday sponsored the Workday Charity Open on July 6-12 at Muirfield Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, in partnership with the PGA Tour. As part of its sponsorship, Workday committed $1 million in support of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital and donated $500,000 to the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation.

Earnings Call Details

Workday plans to host a conference call today to review its fiscal 2021 second quarter financial results and to discuss its financial outlook. The call is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed via webcast . The webcast will be available live, and a replay will be available following completion of the live broadcast for approximately 90 days.

Workday uses the Workday Blog as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

1 Non-GAAP operating income excludes share-based compensation expenses, employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions, and amortization expense for acquisition-related intangible assets. See the section titled “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in the accompanying financial tables for further details. 2 Non-GAAP net income per share excludes share-based compensation expenses, employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions, amortization expense for acquisition-related intangible assets, non-cash interest expense related to our convertible senior notes, and income tax effects. See the section titled “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in the accompanying financial tables for further details. 3 Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Cloud Core Financial Management Suites for Midsize, Large, and Global Enterprises,” by Robert Anderson | John Van Decker | Greg Leiter, 29 June 2020.

Required Disclaimers

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Workday

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics have been adopted by thousands of organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 60 percent of the Fortune 50. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to Workday’s financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section of the tables titled “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” A reconciliation of our forward outlook for non-GAAP operating margin with our forward-looking GAAP operating margin is not available without unreasonable efforts as the quantification of share-based compensation expense, which is excluded from our non-GAAP operating margin, requires additional inputs such as the number of shares granted and market prices that are not ascertainable.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding Workday’s third quarter and full year fiscal 2021 subscription revenue, Workday’s full year fiscal 2021 non-GAAP operating margin, and Workday’s business, solutions, and long-term opportunity. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “seek,” “plan,” “project,” “looking ahead,” “look to,” “move into,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to: (i) the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, as well as our customers, prospects, partners, and service providers; (ii) our ability to implement our plans, objectives, and other expectations with respect to any of our acquired companies; (iii) breaches in our security measures, unauthorized access to our customers’ or other users’ personal data, or disruptions in our data center or computing infrastructure operations; (iv) service outages, delays in the deployment of our applications, and the failure of our applications to perform properly; (v) our ability to manage our growth effectively; (vi) competitive factors, including pricing pressures, industry consolidation, entry of new competitors and new applications, advancements in technology, and marketing initiatives by our competitors; (vii) the development of the market for enterprise cloud applications and services; (viii) acceptance of our applications and services by customers and individuals, including any new features, enhancements, and modifications, as well as the acceptance of any underlying technology such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, and blockchain; (ix) adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; (x) the regulatory, economic, and political risks associated with our domestic and international operations; (xi) the regulatory risks related to new and evolving technologies such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, and blockchain; (xii) delays or reductions in information technology spending; and (xiii) changes in sales, which may not be immediately reflected in our results due to our subscription model. Further information on these and additional risks that could affect Workday’s results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2020, and our future reports that we may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday’s discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

© 2020 Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. registered in the United States and elsewhere. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Workday, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited) July 31, 2020 January 31, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,239,696 $ 731,141 Marketable securities 1,513,842 1,213,432 Trade and other receivables, net 694,289 877,578 Deferred costs 105,350 100,459 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 161,004 172,012 Total current assets 3,714,181 3,094,622 Property and equipment, net 957,434 936,179 Operating lease right-of-use assets 324,655 290,902 Deferred costs, noncurrent 223,996 222,395 Acquisition-related intangible assets, net 276,847 308,401 Goodwill 1,819,261 1,819,261 Other assets 185,077 144,605 Total assets $ 7,501,451 $ 6,816,365 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 57,764 $ 57,556 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 125,784 130,050 Accrued compensation 252,814 248,154 Unearned revenue 2,003,455 2,223,178 Operating lease liabilities 75,798 66,147 Debt, current 37,500 244,319 Total current liabilities 2,553,115 2,969,404 Debt, noncurrent 1,752,004 1,017,967 Unearned revenue, noncurrent 64,465 86,025 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 271,607 241,425 Other liabilities 21,782 14,993 Total liabilities 4,662,973 4,329,814 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 238 231 Additional paid-in capital 5,954,738 5,090,187 Treasury stock (303,201 ) — Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 646 23,492 Accumulated deficit (2,813,943 ) (2,627,359 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,838,478 2,486,551 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,501,451 $ 6,816,365

Workday, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Subscription services $ 931,698 $ 757,155 $ 1,813,654 $ 1,458,179 Professional services 130,269 130,597 266,698 254,628 Total revenues 1,061,967 887,752 2,080,352 1,712,807 Costs and expenses (1): Costs of subscription services 145,007 121,161 290,270 233,630 Costs of professional services 139,270 145,173 299,637 275,923 Product development 418,681 378,122 862,165 725,953 Sales and marketing 276,497 280,200 595,054 553,136 General and administrative 99,266 85,593 194,437 170,048 Total costs and expenses 1,078,721 1,010,249 2,241,563 1,958,690 Operating income (loss) (16,754 ) (122,497 ) (161,211 ) (245,883 ) Other income (expense), net (11,453 ) (106 ) (22,426 ) 7,035 Loss before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (28,207 ) (122,603 ) (183,637 ) (238,848 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (191 ) (1,891 ) 2,747 (1,861 ) Net loss $ (28,016 ) $ (120,712 ) $ (186,384 ) $ (236,987 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.53 ) $ (0.79 ) $ (1.05 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per

share, basic and diluted 236,002 226,392 234,483 224,857





(1) Costs and expenses include share-based compensation expenses as follows: Costs of subscription services $ 14,825 $ 12,001 $ 28,717 $ 22,416 Costs of professional services 24,552 18,991 47,118 35,141 Product development 128,505 105,758 250,527 196,995 Sales and marketing 49,854 42,690 96,804 81,544 General and administrative 33,500 29,781 64,742 58,360

Workday, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (28,016 ) $ (120,712 ) $ (186,384 ) $ (236,987 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by

(used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 73,178 67,754 144,692 128,919 Share-based compensation expenses 251,236 208,912 487,908 394,147 Amortization of deferred costs 27,349 22,002 53,409 42,882 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 14,528 14,301 29,368 25,888 Non-cash lease expense 19,879 16,252 38,248 32,074 Other 12,430 (4,851 ) 16,800 (11,697 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business

combinations: Trade and other receivables, net (109,316 ) (73,437 ) 181,586 83,942 Deferred costs (41,841 ) (28,207 ) (59,901 ) (46,692 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (9,137 ) (1,679 ) 10,840 (6,786 ) Accounts payable 9,307 1,047 (13,075 ) 2,550 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (39,837 ) (56,524 ) (41,341 ) (35,121 ) Unearned revenue (22,550 ) 55,461 (241,257 ) (63,637 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 157,210 100,319 420,893 309,482 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (602,546 ) (582,848 ) (1,156,531 ) (1,053,902 ) Maturities of marketable securities 473,016 385,710 854,414 845,807 Sales of marketable securities — 4,551 5,279 55,499 Owned real estate projects (1,764 ) (34,149 ) (4,251 ) (73,783 ) Capital expenditures, excluding owned real estate projects (66,555 ) (75,576 ) (126,495 ) (141,111 ) Business combinations, net of cash acquired — (12,885 ) — (12,885 ) Purchases of non-marketable equity and other investments (6,350 ) (5,516 ) (58,600 ) (7,716 ) Sales and maturities of non-marketable equity and other investments 1,561 — 6,199 — Other — (32 ) — (9 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (202,638 ) (320,745 ) (479,985 ) (388,100 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings on term loan, net 250,000 — 747,795 — Payments on convertible senior notes (249,945 ) (27 ) (249,946 ) (27 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock from employee equity plans 70,940 58,085 74,517 61,540 Other (215 ) (107 ) (2,255 ) (200 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 70,780 57,951 570,111 61,313 Effect of exchange rate changes 771 75 506 (252 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and

restricted cash 26,123 (162,400 ) 511,525 (17,557 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the

beginning of period 1,220,123 787,046 734,721 642,203 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end

of period $ 1,246,246 $ 624,646 $ 1,246,246 $ 624,646

Workday, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Data

Three Months Ended July 31, 2020

(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)

(unaudited) GAAP Share-Based

Compensation

Expenses Other

Operating Expenses (2) Amortization

of Convertible

Senior Notes

Debt Discount

and Issuance

Costs Income Tax

and Dilution

Effects (3) Non-GAAP Costs and expenses: Costs of subscription services $ 145,007 $ (14,825 ) $ (8,844 ) $ — $ — $ 121,338 Costs of professional services 139,270 (24,552 ) (918 ) — — 113,800 Product development 418,681 (128,505 ) (4,554 ) — — 285,622 Sales and marketing 276,497 (49,854 ) (7,913 ) — — 218,730 General and administrative 99,266 (33,500 ) (975 ) — — 64,791 Operating income (loss) (16,754 ) 251,236 23,204 — — 257,686 Operating margin (1.6 )% 23.7 % 2.2 % — % — % 24.3 % Other income (expense), net (11,453 ) — — 14,418 — 2,965 Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (28,207 ) 251,236 23,204 14,418 — 260,651 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (191 ) — — — 49,715 49,524 Net income (loss) $ (28,016 ) $ 251,236 $ 23,204 $ 14,418 $ (49,715 ) $ 211,127 Net income (loss) per share (1) $ (0.12 ) $ 1.06 $ 0.10 $ 0.06 $ (0.26 ) $ 0.84





(1) GAAP net loss per share is calculated based upon 236,002 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share is calculated based upon 252,192 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. (2) Other operating expenses include amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of $15.7 million and total employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions of $7.5 million. (3) We utilize a fixed long-term projected tax rate in our computation of the non-GAAP income tax provision to provide better consistency across the reporting periods. For fiscal 2021, we determined the projected non-GAAP tax rate to be 19%. Included in this is a dilution impact of $0.05 from the conversion of basic net income (loss) per share to diluted net income (loss) per share.





Workday, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Data

Three Months Ended July 31, 2019

(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)

(unaudited) GAAP Share-Based Compensation Expenses Other

Operating

Expenses (2) Amortization

of Convertible

Senior Notes

Debt Discount

and Issuance

Costs Income Tax

and Dilution

Effects (3) Non-GAAP Costs and expenses: Costs of subscription services $ 121,161 $ (12,001 ) $ (11,739 ) $ — $ — $ 97,421 Costs of professional services 145,173 (18,991 ) (1,233 ) — — 124,949 Product development 378,122 (105,758 ) (5,380 ) — — 266,984 Sales and marketing 280,200 (42,690 ) (10,449 ) — — 227,061 General and administrative 85,593 (29,781 ) (2,021 ) — — 53,791 Operating income (loss) (122,497 ) 209,221 30,822 — — 117,546 Operating margin (13.8 )% 23.6 % 3.4 % — % — % 13.2 % Other income (expense), net (106 ) — — 14,301 — 14,195 Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (122,603 ) 209,221 30,822 14,301 — 131,741 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (1,891 ) — — — 24,287 22,396 Net income (loss) $ (120,712 ) $ 209,221 $ 30,822 $ 14,301 $ (24,287 ) $ 109,345 Net income (loss) per share (1) $ (0.53 ) $ 0.92 $ 0.14 $ 0.06 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.44





(1) GAAP net loss per share is calculated based upon 226,392 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share is calculated based upon 247,748 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. (2) Other operating expenses include amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of $19.5 million and total employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions of $11.3 million. (3) We utilize a fixed long-term projected tax rate in our computation of the non-GAAP income tax provision to provide better consistency across the reporting periods. For fiscal 2020, the projected non-GAAP tax rate was 17%. Included in the per share amount is a dilution impact of $0.04 from the conversion of basic net income (loss) per share to diluted net income (loss) per share.





Workday, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Data

Six Months Ended July 31, 2020

(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)

(unaudited) GAAP Share-Based

Compensation Expenses Other

Operating Expenses (2) Amortization

of Convertible

Senior Notes

Debt Discount

and Issuance

Costs Income Tax

and Dilution

Effects (3) Non-GAAP Costs and expenses: Costs of subscription services $ 290,270 $ (28,717 ) $ (18,487 ) $ — $ — $ 243,066 Costs of professional services 299,637 (47,118 ) (4,019 ) — — 248,500 Product development 862,165 (250,527 ) (16,704 ) — — 594,934 Sales and marketing 595,054 (96,804 ) (18,489 ) — — 479,761 General and administrative 194,437 (64,742 ) (3,756 ) — — 125,939 Operating income (loss) (161,211 ) 487,908 61,455 — — 388,152 Operating margin (7.7 )% 23.4 % 3.0 % — % — % 18.7 % Other income (expense), net (22,426 ) — — 29,221 — 6,795 Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (183,637 ) 487,908 61,455 29,221 — 394,947 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 2,747 — — — 72,293 75,040 Net income (loss) $ (186,384 ) $ 487,908 $ 61,455 $ 29,221 $ (72,293 ) $ 319,907 Net income (loss) per share (1) $ (0.79 ) $ 2.08 $ 0.26 $ 0.12 $ (0.39 ) $ 1.28





(1) GAAP net loss per share is calculated based upon 234,483 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share is calculated based upon 250,115 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. (2) Other operating expenses include amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of $31.6 million and total employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions of $29.9 million. (3) We utilize a fixed long-term projected tax rate in our computation of the non-GAAP income tax provision to provide better consistency across the reporting periods. For fiscal 2021, we have determined the projected non-GAAP tax rate to be 19%. Included in the per share amount is a dilution impact of $0.08 from the conversion of basic net income (loss) per share to diluted net income (loss) per share.





Workday, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Data

Six Months Ended July 31, 2019

(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)

(unaudited) GAAP Share-Based

Compensation

Expenses Other

Operating

Expenses (2) Amortization

of Convertible

Senior Notes

Debt Discount

and Issuance

Costs Income Tax

and Dilution

Effects (3) Non-GAAP Costs and expenses: Costs of subscription services $ 233,630 $ (22,416 ) $ (24,399 ) $ — $ — $ 186,815 Costs of professional services 275,923 (35,141 ) (4,692 ) — — 236,090 Product development 725,953 (196,995 ) (19,011 ) — — 509,947 Sales and marketing 553,136 (81,544 ) (23,283 ) — — 448,309 General and administrative 170,048 (58,360 ) (5,319 ) — — 106,369 Operating income (loss) (245,883 ) 394,456 76,704 — — 225,277 Operating margin (14.4 )% 23.0 % 4.6 % — % — % 13.2 % Other income (expense), net 7,035 — — 25,888 — 32,923 Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (238,848 ) 394,456 76,704 25,888 — 258,200 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (1,861 ) — — — 45,755 43,894 Net income (loss) $ (236,987 ) $ 394,456 $ 76,704 $ 25,888 $ (45,755 ) $ 214,306 Net income (loss) per share (1) $ (1.05 ) $ 1.75 $ 0.34 $ 0.12 $ (0.29 ) $ 0.87





(1) GAAP net loss per share is calculated based upon 224,857 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share is calculated based upon 246,610 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. (2) Other operating expenses include amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of $38.9 million and total employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions of $37.8 million. (3) We utilize a fixed long-term projected tax rate in our computation of the non-GAAP income tax provision to provide better consistency across the reporting periods. For fiscal 2020, the projected non-GAAP tax rate was 17%. Included in the per share amount is a dilution impact of $0.09 from the conversion of basic net income (loss) per share to diluted net income (loss) per share.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors and others with additional information regarding Workday’s results, we have disclosed the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share. Workday has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in this earnings release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) differs from GAAP in that it excludes share-based compensation expenses, employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions, and amortization expense for acquisition-related intangible assets. Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share differs from GAAP in that it excludes share-based compensation expenses, employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions, amortization expense for acquisition-related intangible assets, non-cash interest expense related to our convertible senior notes, and income tax effects.

Workday’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short- and long-term operating plans, and to evaluate Workday’s financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect Workday’s ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in Workday’s business. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating Workday’s operating results and prospects in the same manner as management and in comparing financial results across accounting periods and to those of peer companies.

Management believes excluding the following items from the GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations is useful to investors and others in assessing Workday’s operating performance due to the following factors:

Share-based compensation expenses. Although share-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation of our employees and executives, management believes it is useful to exclude share-based compensation expenses to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate comparison of our results to those of peer companies. Share-based compensation expenses are determined using a number of factors, including our stock price, volatility, and forfeiture rates, that are beyond our control and generally unrelated to operational decisions and performance in any particular period. Further, share-based compensation expenses are not reflective of the value ultimately received by the grant recipients.





Other operating expenses. Other operating expenses includes employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. The amount of employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions is dependent on our stock price and other factors that are beyond our control and do not correlate to the operation of the business. For business combinations, we generally allocate a portion of the purchase price to intangible assets. The amount of the allocation is based on estimates and assumptions made by management and is subject to amortization. The amount of purchase price allocated to intangible assets and the term of its related amortization can vary significantly and are unique to each acquisition and thus we do not believe it is reflective of ongoing operations.





Amortization of convertible senior notes debt discount and issuance costs. Under GAAP, we are required to separately account for liability (debt) and equity (conversion option) components of the convertible senior notes that were issued in private placements in June 2013 and September 2017. Accordingly, for GAAP purposes we are required to recognize the effective interest expense on our convertible senior notes and amortize the issuance costs over the term of the notes. The difference between the effective interest expense and the contractual interest expense, and the amortization expense of issuance costs are excluded from management’s assessment of our operating performance because management believes that these non-cash expenses are not indicative of ongoing operating performance. Management believes that the exclusion of the non-cash interest expense provides investors an enhanced view of Workday’s operational performance.





Income tax effects. We utilize a fixed long-term projected tax rate in our computation of the non-GAAP income tax provision to provide better consistency across the reporting periods. In projecting this long-term non-GAAP tax rate, we utilize a three-year financial projection that excludes the direct impact of share-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and amortization of debt discount and issuance costs. The projected rate considers other factors such as our current operating structure, existing tax positions in various jurisdictions, and key legislation in major jurisdictions where we operate. For fiscal 2020, we determined the projected non-GAAP tax rate to be 17%. For fiscal 2021, we determined the projected non-GAAP tax rate to be 19%, which reflects currently available information, as well as other factors and assumptions. We will periodically re-evaluate this tax rate, as necessary, for significant events, based on our ongoing analysis of the 2017 U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, relevant tax law changes, material changes in the forecasted geographic earnings mix, and any significant acquisitions.

The use of non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share measures have certain limitations as they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect Workday’s operations. Workday compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. Management encourages investors and others to review Workday’s financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

