FHFA Extends Foreclosure and REO Eviction Moratoriums

Foreclosure moratorium applies to Enterprise-backed mortgages; eviction moratorium applies to Enterprise-owned properties

On August 27, to help borrowers and renters who are at risk of losing their home due to the coronavirus national emergency, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) announced that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the Enterprises) will extend their moratorium on single-family foreclosures and evictions until December 31, 2020. 

The foreclosure and eviction moratorium applies to Enterprise-backed, single-family mortgages only. The current moratorium was set to expire on August 31st.  

“To protect borrowers and renters during the pandemic we are extending the Enterprises’ foreclosure and eviction moratorium. During this national health emergency no one should worry about losing their home,” said Director Mark Calabria.

FHFA will continue to monitor the coronavirus situation and update policies as needed. To understand the protections and assistance the government is offering people having trouble paying their mortgage, please visit the joint Department of Housing and Urban Development, FHFA, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau website at cfpb.gov/housing.

