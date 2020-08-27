Oikos® Triple Zero Debuts New Partnership With Saquon Barkley, New York Giants Running Back

Oikos ® Triple Zero has launched new commercials featuring New York Giant Saquon Barkley, highlighting small, daily, but mighty feats of strength.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NFL season is celebrating its kick-off with two new ads, staring New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, sponsored by Oikos® Triple Zero, the Official Yogurt of the NFL, as part of its Stronger Makes Everything Better™ campaign. 'One Trip' and 'Yogurt Strength,' Two new commercials, ‘One Trip’ and ‘Yogurt Strength’, feature Barkley flexing his protein-powered muscles and proving that Stronger Makes Everything Better™, even when it comes to tackling stubborn jars and overloaded grocery bags.

Oikos ® Triple Zero believes that high-quality protein is necessary to help build muscle strength on and off the field, particularly when it comes to small yet powerful daily strength features; that's why the brand has a protein-packed product portfolio including Oikos ® Triple Zero non-fat yogurt, Oikos Pro™ drinks, and new Oikos Pro™ bars. These advertisements celebrate a protein that embraces our mutual resilience and the daily moments that bind us, from stubborn pickle jars to one-trip challenges.

"Our brand believes that human strength is the most powerful force in the universe," said James Valdes, Senior Brand Manager Oikos Triple Zero. "We are proud to partner with Saquon Barkley, one of the strongest players in the NFL, to flex his protein-packed muscles in a different way and show feats of strength that many fans at home can relate to right now."

These two hilariously connected advertisements show that even being one of the best players in the NFL doesn't save you from the common struggle to open a stubborn pickle jar, or the irrational desire to hold every grocery bag in a single trip. That's why Oikos ® Triple Zero nonfat yoghurt, Oikos Pro™ drinks and new Oikos Pro™ bars are formulated to provide an exceptional source of high quality protein per serving to help fans develop and sustain solid muscles as part of a balanced diet and exercise routine.

"I've worked with Oikos® Triple Zero a lot in the past and can't wait to partner with them in a bigger way this year, starting with these ads that recognize our everyday strength," remarked Barkley, Oikos® Triple Zero spokesperson and NFL athlete. "As a pro athlete, I rely on protein-packed products to help keep me strong in the stadium and at home, which is why I always keep my grocery bags filled with high-protein foods like Oikos® Triple Zero."

By visiting YouTube.com/OikosYogurt or on NFL.com, the NFL Network and Network TV through October, fans can watch 'One Trip' and 'Yogurt Strength'. Visit OikosYogurt.com for more information about all of Oikos' products and connect with them at Facebook.com/OikosProtein, Instagram.com/OikosProtein and Twitter.com/Oikos, tagging #OneTripChallenge.

