Sadsbury Township to Restrict U.S. 30 (Lincoln Highway), Route 10 (Octorara Trail) for Utility Installation in Chester County

​King of Prussia, PA – Sadsbury Township is planning single lane closures on U.S. 30 (Lincoln Highway) and Route 10 (Octorara Trail) in Sadbsury Township, Chester County, beginning Monday, August 31, for utility installation, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. Weather permitting, these restrictions will be in place weekdays from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM, through December.

The work locations are:

U.S. 30 (Lincoln Highway) between Route 10 (Octorara Trail) and U.S. 30 (Coatesville/Downingtown Bypass); and

Route 10 (Octorara Trail) between U.S. 30 (Lincoln Highway) and Leike Road.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Sadsbury Township will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit our District 6 Traffic Bulletin. Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

