Traffic to be Switched to New Ramp from Mount Rose Avenue to I-83 NB in Springettsbury Township, York County

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in York County are advised that the contractor working at the Interstate 83 Exit 18 reconstruction and widening project near the City of York in Springettsbury Township, York County, plans to switch traffic to the newly constructed ramp from Mount Rose Avenue to Northbound Interstate 83.

The switch from the existing ramp to the new ramp is scheduled take place at 9 PM tonight.

Motorists traveling eastbound on Mount Rose Avenue will turn right onto southbound Route 2005 (Haines Road) and onto the new ramp to northbound I-83, at the first traffic signal. The current detour, which requires eastbound Mount Rose motorists to travel to Exit 16 to access northbound I-83, will be lifted. Motorists traveling westbound on Mount Rose Avenue will turn left onto southbound Route 2005 (Haines Road) and onto the new ramp to northbound I-83, at the first traffic signal.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which may include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training. Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs and flaggers, to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018