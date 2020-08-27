Preservation Work Underway at the Bridge Over Lake Wilhelm in New Vernon Township, Mercer County

​Preservation work on the bridge that carries Lake Wilhelm Road (Route 1009) bridge over Lake Wilhelm in New Vernon Township, Mercer County is underway.

Work on the bridge, which is located on Lake Wilhelm Road, approximately one-half mile from the intersection with Georgetown Road (Route 1014), started on August 3, 2020 and is expected to be complete in late October 2020.

The project will include resurfacing the bridge deck, as well as work on erosion protection and roadway approaches.

In connection with the work, traffic on the bridge has been reduced to one lane controlled by a temporary signal.

To complete the deck repair work, the bridge will be closed for seven days, September 8, 2020 to September 14, 2020, weather permitting.

A detour will be posted using Carpenters Corners Road (Route 1011), Route 19, Church Street/Sheakleyville Road (Route 1018), and Georgetown Road.

At the conclusion of the closure, the both lanes of the bridge will reopen.

The existing bridge was built in 1969. Approximately 575 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

The contractor is Mekis Construction of Fenelton, PA. The contract cost is $705,507.39, which is to be paid entirely with state funds.

This project was made possible by Act 89, Pennsylvania’s transportation funding plan.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

