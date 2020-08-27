New York National Guard Covid 19 Operational Update, August 19, 2020

LATHAM, NY (08/18/2020) (readMedia)-- On Wednesday August 19, the New York National Guard has 1,448 personnel on the COVID-19 response mission across New York.

This includes 1,192 New York Army National Guard Soldiers and 152 New York Air National Guard Airmen. 104 members of the New York Guard (the State Defense Force) and New York Naval Militia are also mobilized for the mission in State Active Duty status.

The statewide task force is organized at the state headquarters in Latham, N.Y. with elements supporting missions from armories in New York City, Peekskill, Troy and Syracuse.

The New York National Guard continues to coordinate with city and state officials for the readiness of the Javits Convention Center and conducts warehousing operations there.

Guard troops also continue to support access control at three potential alternate care sites on Long Island or Westchester that remain in a cold status.

The National Guard continues to support 15 drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites with administrative and logistical support.

The New York National Guard has supported tests for 505, 334 people since the response began.

Sites are located at:

1) Glen Island State Park, Westchester County;

2) Rockland County, Bear Mountain State Park, Anthony Wayne Recreational Area, Rockland County;

3) SUNY Stony Brook, Suffolk County;

4) Jones Beach State Park, Nassau County;

5) 777 Seaview Ave, Staten Island;

6) Bay Plaza Mall, Bronx;

7) Lehman College, Bronx;

8) Aqueduct Park, Queens;

9) 888 Fountain Ave, Brooklyn;

10) SUNY Albany, Albany;

11) SUNY Binghamton, Broome County;

12) Monroe County Community College, Monroe County;

13) Griffiss International Airport, Oneida County;

14) Niagara County Community College, Niagara County; and

15) The Buffalo Sabres KeyBank Center, Erie County.

The New York National Guard's 24th Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team is currently conducting COVID-19 testing at the Veterans Administration Hospital at 114 White Avenue in Brooklyn for staff and patients.

New York Soldiers and Airmen continue conducting logistics missions, including warehousing and commodity distribution of medical supplies at five sites in the Hudson Valley, the Albany area, the Mohawk Valley, and New York City.

Soldiers and Airmen continue packaging COVID-19 test kits for the New York State Department of Health at the Wadsworth Laboratory in Albany. Service members assembled a total of 3,056,239 test kits.

New York National Guard images continue to go up on DVIDS: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/NYNG, and our NY National Guard Flickr site, https://www.flickr.com/photos/nyng.