Rakesh Sarna Announces the Closing of 2020 Academic Scholarship Program
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rakesh Sarna Scholarship Program has officially concluded the 2020 India and North America programs.
The program is pleased to announce that three recipients have been awarded the North American Scholarships, three recipients have been awarded the ‘Last Mile’ Scholarships for Seniors at Florida International University’s Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management, and three recipients have been awarded the Rakesh and Mei Sarna India Scholarship.
To be eligible for the scholarship program, applicants were required to submit their acceptance letter or proof of enrolment to an accredited university or college and submit a 500-word essay detailing how they would benefit from receiving financial aid.
The Rakesh and Mei Sarna India Scholarship is for individuals whose parents are currently employed at the Hyatt and Taj Group offices or hotels in India in non-managerial positions, while the North America scholarship is for students who are currently pursuing a career in hospitality, marketing, human resources, or business.
Rakesh Sarna would like to sincerely thank all of those who applied.
About Rakesh Sarna
Rakesh Sarna has extensive industry experience in the hospitality industry and has gained valuable insights from his time spent working with Hyatt Hotels Corporation - a global hospitality company that owns, manages and franchises hotels and resorts. He was appointed Chief Operating Officer - International from 2007 to 2012 and Group President for the Americas from 2012 to 2014. From 2014 to September 2017 Rakesh served as Managing Director and CEO of Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL). Rakesh cultivates positive relationships with local communities, colleagues, and shareholders to help meet the objectives of the organization. Rakesh Sarna claims that formal post-secondary education is a vital component to personal and professional development and encourages young individuals to pursue their academic endeavors.
For more information on the scholarship program, please visit the following site.
Rakesh Sarna
