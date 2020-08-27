Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 822 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,963 in the last 365 days.

August 27th COVID-19 Update August 21 - Potential COVID-19 Exposure in Sturgis, SD

NEWS RELEASE

August 27, 2020

Contact: SD COVID-19 Joint Information Center

 

August 27th COVID-19 Update

 

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Health is reporting 343 new cases of COVID-19 infection in the state today. Today’s update also includes cases that were not reported on August 25th and 26th due to a reporting aberration.

 

The South Dakota Department of Health has identified a reporting aberration that was isolated to the number of new cases and new tests reported to our website on Tuesday and Wednesday this week. The aberration occurred Sunday evening during the automated geocoding process of new test results received into our electronic disease surveillance system and was identified and corrected by Wednesday evening. The geocoding process is a verification step to ensure the state and county of residence are accurate when test results are received for an individual. The process did not verify state and county of residence in the 1:00 PM Monday and 1:00 PM Tuesday data used for reporting to the Department’s online dashboard. The data currently presented on the SD-DOH dashboard has been corrected.

 

The Department began a review of the data Tuesday afternoon, completed the review Wednesday afternoon, implemented a fix to the geocoding process, and added an additional review step to our reporting process by Wednesday evening. Please note that the issue only affected the data being reported on the dashboard and did not cause any delays receiving lab reports, investigating new cases, or notifying close contacts.

 

“In addition to ensuring we report accurate case numbers, the Department continues to monitor the number of people hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 and other key metrics as part of our response,” said Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary of Health.  “The recent increase in positive cases is not surprising with more people coming into contact with others across the state but our rate of hospitalizations and serious health impacts remains very low.”

 

The Department also reminds South Dakotans of the simple precautions they can take to protect themselves and others from COVID-19.  

 

“We encourage individuals to remember to wash their hands, stay six feet away from others, avoid crowded areas, and consider wearing a mask when that isn’t possible,” said Dr. Joshua Clayton, state epidemiologist.

 

The corrected number of cases that should have been reported over the past two days are shown in the table below:

 

 

New

Cases

Cumulative

Cases

Cumulative

Persons Tested

Cumulative

Tests Reported to SD-DOH

Date

Reported (Change)

Corrected

Reported

Corrected

Reported

Corrected

Reported

Corrected

Tuesday, August 25

80 (+54)

134

11,505

11,559

137,679

137,733

178,860

179,039

Wednesday, August 26

66 (+226)

292

11,571

11,851

137,765

138,045

179,620

181,267

 

 

###

You just read:

August 27th COVID-19 Update August 21 - Potential COVID-19 Exposure in Sturgis, SD

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.