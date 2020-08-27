I-15 Exit 122 Overnight Ramp Closures, Upgrades August 30 in Mesquite

MESQUITE, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will intermittently close the north and southbound Interstate 15 on-and-offramps at Exit 122 (E. Pioneer Boulevard/N. Sandhill Boulevard) from 10 p.m., August 30, until 5 a.m., August 31 in Mesquite. (Only one ramp will be closed at a time).

The ramp closures are needed for open grade paving improvements as part of a $9.1 million, 5.3-mile upgrade to Interstate 15 between West Mesquite Boulevard to the Arizona border that began in early April. Las Vegas Paving is the general contractor. The project calls for milling and placing new asphalt roadway in both directions along Interstate 15 as well as repairing and resurfacing the freeway bridge decks at Exit 120 and Exit 122. The 6-month project also calls for placing new signage, drainage and lighting, among other improvements. Work is occurring in up to 2-mile increments Monday through Friday.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

NDOT and its contractors continue vital highway construction and maintenance activities upkeeping Nevada’s transportation system for essential travel and supply chain deliveries. The department actively practices COVID-19-related public health and safety protocols, including social distancing of six feet or more and restricting groups to 10 or less, thereby keeping our team, families and communities safe and connected.