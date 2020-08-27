Coronavirus - Kenya: Japan’s Assistance to Kenya to Fight against COVID-19

Since the COVID-19 pandemic first confirmed in the country, Japan has been supporting the Government of Kenya in various ways in the fight against the virus. Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) provided water treatment chemicals (chlorine) for water purification to nine water service providers around the country to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19 through continued provision of safe water to Kenyans. In addition, 340 million Kenya Shillings was disbursed through UNDP and UNICEF to strengthen the health system and provide the much needed medical equipment to hospitals. Today, Japan committed a further contribution to Kenya’s fight against COVID-19. Details are mentioned below.

2. “Health Sector Policy Loan for Attainment of the Universal Health Coverage” (Total 12 Billion Kenyan Shillings) (1) H. E. Mr. HORIE Ryoichi, Ambassador of Japan to Kenya signed the Exchange of Notes, titled, “Health Sector Policy Loan for Attainment of the Universal Health Coverage (Phase 2)” with Hon. Ukur Yatani, the Cabinet Secretary of National Treasury, amounting to 8 Billion Kenya Shillings. This project will help Kenya achieve Universal Health Care including combating COVID-19. (2) The first phase of the loan was signed back in 2015, amounting to 4 Billion Kenyan Shillings. 3. COVID-19 Test Kits to Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) (PCR test kits with capacity of 50,000 tests) (1) Ambassador Horie and Mr. KOMORI Katsutoshi, Chief Representative of JICA in Kenya will hand over PCR test kits with capacity of 50,000 tests to KEMRI. Dr. Rashid Aman, the Chief Administrative Secretary for Health and Professor Yeri Kombe, the Director General of KEMRI will attend the handing over ceremony, which is scheduled to take place this afternoon at KEMRI. (2) Japan has developed very cordial relations with KEMRI over the past 40 years since it first supported the establishment in 1979. The handing over of the PCR test kits is one such example of Japan’s seamless cooperation with KEMRI.

(3) The PCR test kits are expected to contribute towards enhancing Kenya’s testing capability.

4. At the time of the Exchange of Notes, Ambassador Horie expressed that Japan is committed and will continue supporting Kenya and Africa. In this context, Japan and Kenya agreed to hold the Second Japan-Africa Public-Private Economic Forum in Kenya next year to facilitate the business sector among Japan and African countries. Furthermore, Japan decided to hold the 8th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 8) in Tunisia in 2022.